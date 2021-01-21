January 19, 2021, Silver City – Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) has officially received level 4 trauma center designation. The trauma survey was successfully completed in September of 2020.
Trauma Center Verification is an evaluation process done by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) to evaluate and improve trauma care. The resources evaluated include commitment, readiness, resources, policies, patient care, and performance improvement.
Level 4 consists of entry-level trauma centers and is generally reserved for rural hospitals with fewer resources at their disposal.
Being a designated trauma center means operating within the statewide trauma system, which requires developing and adhering to established guidelines that lead to the best outcomes for traumatically injured patients. GRMC has developed a program with processes and policies to establish those guidelines, including defining the word "team," how that team responds to trauma, as well as establishing training and education to enable that team to be experts in the field.
Trauma Center Verification also means participating in community injury prevention outreach efforts. The GRMC trauma program has initiated Stop the Bleed and is working to bring that training to all high schools in the county.
The team at Gila Regional has worked diligently to develop and implement these practices, allowing them to provide trauma care structured around the patient experience. The policies and practices provide for a seamless transition from point of injury into the facility and, if needed, to a higher level of care. "We continue to work at providing holistic, patient-focused care and proactive considerations for our diverse population," said Director of GRMC's Emergency Department, Peyton O'Hare, RN, BSN.