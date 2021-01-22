facebook-24x24

By Mary Alice Murphy

As part of the Grant County Airport Planning Study, a new survey for passengers and users of the airport to fill out is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgwf_o0O-z3vbZK-Hm3PP6HPmLRNOTGnW2w7l7X_HNKLbVcA/viewform

Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger said this is the second survey seeking feedback for the plan. "The first one was mostly aimed at pilots that use the airport. This one is for the actual community that flies in and out of Grant County Airport or wants to utilize the airport."

It consists of 17 questions that she and Kevin Hubbs, Manager's Office administrative assistant, created and turned into a survey. It asks questions about passengers' experiences at the airport and requests suggestions for what can be improved.

"If we get strong feedback from the community, it looks good on funding for projects," Wenger said. "We have tremendous support from the state and the Federal Aviation Administration, but they want to know we have the support of the community. Your feedback is how we make adjustments to meeting the needs of the community."

She said, with the state and federal funding, "We've done a lot of improvements at the airport in recent years, including the recent renovation of the terminal building."

To a question about the status of Advanced Air as the provider of essential air service to Grant County, Wenger said administratively, the airline has had its contract with the county and the federal government extended through the end of January.

"They have been excellent for us," she continued. "We have asked for an extension of four years. Even during the pandemic, they have maintained a consistent schedule. They have sanitized the aircraft each time between flights. They have done everything they promised.

"Flights are still available every day and you can even get to Los Angeles on their flights to Phoenix and to their base at Hawthorne Municipal, right outside the Los Angeles International Airport," Wenger said. "If people have emergencies or scheduled medical appointments, they can get a flight out and back home. Having Advanced Air here has been great. They have shown a great commitment to our community, and they take care of their customers."

Wenger said she believes the Grant County airport is underutilized and has a tremendous amount of potential.

"With this survey, we want to get the public's perspective on what the airport needs," she said. "With good or bad feedback and suggestions, we can create this plan, and with the continuing support of the state, the Department of Transportation and the FAA, we can move forward to develop this airport to its full potential."

