Thirty-eight additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 859 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

184 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

22 new cases in Curry County

74 new cases in Doña Ana County

49 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

30 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

32 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

39 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

45 new cases in Sandoval County

83 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

80 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

20 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Saturday reported thirty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Luna County.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Santa Fe County.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,115.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 23 are:

87507 - 40

87105 - 34

87401 - 27

87532 - 27

88210 - 25

88310 - 23

87120 - 22

88101 - 20

88220 - 20

87124 - 19

Previously reported numbers included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, three in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, one in McKinley County, one in Rio Arriba County) and one case that was not lab confirmed in Bernalillo County-- these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Guadalupe County has been determined to be among the New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 168,579 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 47,587

Catron County: 70

Chaves County: 8,024

Cibola County: 2,548

Colfax County: 644

Curry County: 4,651

De Baca County: 122

Doña Ana County: 20,455

Eddy County: 5,741

Grant County: 1,234

Guadalupe County: 321

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 307

Lea County: 7,637

Lincoln County: 1,355

Los Alamos County: 420

Luna County: 2,802

McKinley County: 11,213

Mora County: 143

Otero County: 2,737

Quay County: 393

Rio Arriba County: 3,071

Roosevelt County: 1,730

Sandoval County: 9,808

San Juan County: 12,551

San Miguel County: 1,074

Santa Fe County: 8,778

Sierra County: 659

Socorro County: 1,083

Taos County: 1,401

Torrance County: 571

Union County: 209

Valencia County: 5,642

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 327

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 627 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 93,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.