Thirty-eight additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 859 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
184 new cases in Bernalillo County
30 new cases in Chaves County
15 new cases in Cibola County
22 new cases in Curry County
74 new cases in Doña Ana County
49 new cases in Eddy County
13 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
13 new cases in Hidalgo County
30 new cases in Lea County
14 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
17 new cases in Luna County
53 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
32 new cases in Otero County
3 new cases in Quay County
39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
45 new cases in Sandoval County
83 new cases in San Juan County
6 new cases in San Miguel County
80 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Sierra County
8 new cases in Socorro County
13 new cases in Taos County
4 new cases in Torrance County
20 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Saturday reported thirty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.
A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Luna County.
A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 20s from Santa Fe County.
A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,115.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 23 are:
87507 - 40
87105 - 34
87401 - 27
87532 - 27
88210 - 25
88310 - 23
87120 - 22
88101 - 20
88220 - 20
87124 - 19
Previously reported numbers included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, three in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, one in McKinley County, one in Rio Arriba County) and one case that was not lab confirmed in Bernalillo County-- these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Guadalupe County has been determined to be among the New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 168,579 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 47,587
Catron County: 70
Chaves County: 8,024
Cibola County: 2,548
Colfax County: 644
Curry County: 4,651
De Baca County: 122
Doña Ana County: 20,455
Eddy County: 5,741
Grant County: 1,234
Guadalupe County: 321
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 307
Lea County: 7,637
Lincoln County: 1,355
Los Alamos County: 420
Luna County: 2,802
McKinley County: 11,213
Mora County: 143
Otero County: 2,737
Quay County: 393
Rio Arriba County: 3,071
Roosevelt County: 1,730
Sandoval County: 9,808
San Juan County: 12,551
San Miguel County: 1,074
Santa Fe County: 8,778
Sierra County: 659
Socorro County: 1,083
Taos County: 1,401
Torrance County: 571
Union County: 209
Valencia County: 5,642
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 426
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437
Otero County Processing Center: 196
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 327
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 228
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
As of today, there are 627 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 93,141 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
McKinley Center in Gallup
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.