Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 494 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
143 new cases in Bernalillo County
14 new cases in Chaves County
8 new cases in Cibola County
14 new cases in Curry County
68 new cases in Doña Ana County
11 new cases in Eddy County
5 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Guadalupe County
26 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Lincoln County
1 new case in Los Alamos County
8 new cases in Luna County
46 new cases in McKinley County
14 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
5 new cases in Roosevelt County
23 new cases in Sandoval County
49 new cases in San Juan County
5 new cases in San Miguel County
19 new cases in Santa Fe County
5 new cases in Socorro County
10 new cases in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
12 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Monday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,157.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday,
Jan. 25 are:
87121 - 23
87401 - 18
87120 - 16
87105 - 14
88012 - 14
88021 - 13
88101 - 13
87107 - 12
87109 - 12
87110 - 11
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Grant County, one in McKinley County, and one in Rio Arriba County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 169,696 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 47,870
Catron County: 70
Chaves County: 8,059
Cibola County: 2,559
Colfax County: 649
Curry County: 4,677
De Baca County: 122
Doña Ana County: 20,593
Eddy County: 5,786
Grant County: 1,242
Guadalupe County: 325
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 308
Lea County: 7,674
Lincoln County: 1,378
Los Alamos County: 425
Luna County: 2,842
McKinley County: 11,282
Mora County: 143
Otero County: 2,767
Quay County: 395
Rio Arriba County: 3,090
Roosevelt County: 1,740
Sandoval County: 9,854
San Juan County: 12,654
San Miguel County: 1,087
Santa Fe County: 8,864
Sierra County: 660
Socorro County: 1,091
Taos County: 1,422
Torrance County: 576
Union County: 209
Valencia County: 5,683
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 426
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437
Otero County Processing Center: 196
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 328
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 228
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
Today's number of hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.
As of today, there are 95,848 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
McKinley Center in Gallup
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.