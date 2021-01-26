Fourteen additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 602 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

155 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

29 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

14 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

16 new cases in Luna County

36 new cases in McKinley County

20 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported fourteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,171.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 26 are:

87121 - 26

87105 - 23

88220 - 23

87124 - 16

88012 - 16

88030 - 14

88201 - 14

88203 - 14

87401 - 13

88001 - 13

Previously reported numbers included two cases that were not lab confirmed one in Bernalillo County and one in Sandoval County-- these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 170,296 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 48,020

Catron County: 71

Chaves County: 8,088

Cibola County: 2,569

Colfax County: 651

Curry County: 4,688

De Baca County: 124

Doña Ana County: 20,675

Eddy County: 5,824

Grant County: 1,244

Guadalupe County: 325

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 309

Lea County: 7,688

Lincoln County: 1,388

Los Alamos County: 425

Luna County: 2,858

McKinley County: 11,315

Mora County: 143

Otero County: 2,787

Quay County: 395

Rio Arriba County: 3,105

Roosevelt County: 1,741

Sandoval County: 9,890

San Juan County: 12,706

San Miguel County: 1,095

Santa Fe County: 8,902

Sierra County: 667

Socorro County: 1,095

Taos County: 1,426

Torrance County: 578

Union County: 209

Valencia County: 5,695

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 328

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 561 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 96,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.