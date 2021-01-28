Twenty-eight additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 678 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
187 new cases in Bernalillo County
24 new cases in Chaves County
3 new cases in Cibola County
13 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
66 new cases in Doña Ana County
22 new cases in Eddy County
7 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Guadalupe County
11 new cases in Lea County
11 new cases in Lincoln County
6 new cases in Los Alamos County
9 new cases in Luna County
57 new cases in McKinley County
30 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
26 new cases in Rio Arriba County
8 new cases in Roosevelt County
28 new cases in Sandoval County
59 new cases in San Juan County
4 new cases in San Miguel County
54 new cases in Santa Fe County
5 new cases in Socorro County
8 new cases in Taos County
1 new case in Torrance County
14 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County.
A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,226.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 28 are:
87121 - 29
87105 - 26
88310 - 25
87401 - 23
87507 - 22
87114 - 19
87305 - 16
87120 - 15
87123 - 15
87108 - 12
Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County, one in Sandoval County, and two in Santa Fe County) and one case in Doña Ana County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident-- these have now been corrected. Two cases previously reported in Otero County have been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility and are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 171,719 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 48,364
Catron County: 71
Chaves County: 8,159
Cibola County: 2,575
Colfax County: 657
Curry County: 4,709
De Baca County: 125
Doña Ana County: 20,859
Eddy County: 5,897
Grant County: 1,256
Guadalupe County: 329
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 311
Lea County: 7,729
Lincoln County: 1,417
Los Alamos County: 439
Luna County: 2,896
McKinley County: 11,404
Mora County: 144
Otero County: 2,828
Quay County: 396
Rio Arriba County: 3,158
Roosevelt County: 1,751
Sandoval County: 9,953
San Juan County: 12,807
San Miguel County: 1,113
Santa Fe County: 9,014
Sierra County: 667
Socorro County: 1,105
Taos County: 1,436
Torrance County: 581
Union County: 209
Valencia County: 5,731
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440
Otero County Processing Center: 196
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 347
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 108
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 228
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
As of today, there are 556 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 99,524 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
McKinley Center in Gallup
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.