Bayard City Council Discussed Assets Sold at Auction and Update on Police Consolidation Project at Regular Meeting of January 11, 2021

Front Page News

By Alexis Rico

The City of Bayard Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on January 11, 2021, via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro-Tem Raul Villanueva, Councilor Charles Kelly, and Councilor Eloy Medina. Councilor Adrian Ortiz was not present for the meeting due to technical difficulties.

The following is an overview of the meeting as this reporter was not able to attend the meeting and the meeting recording was not available to listen to.

The meeting began with the review and the approval of the meeting's agenda.

The council then took some time to review the consent agenda. A motion was then made to approve the consent agenda and was then approved by the rest of the council. Included in the consent agenda was;
• Approval of Minutes of the regular meeting on December 15, 2020.
• Approval of the Accounts Payable Report for January 11, 2021.
• Approval of the Fire Report for December 2020
• Approval of attendance to the Crime Scene Investigation Course in Deming, NM on January 25-29, 2020 for Brandi Pyron.

There was only one item the council discussed at the meeting and it was the approval of the assets auctioned on Friday, January 8, 2021. These assets included a car hauler trailer which was sold to James Lee for $252, a cement mixer which was sold to Albert Ortega for $110, a 2001 Ford Taurus which sold to Edward Castillo for $1,024, a 2002 Ford Truck which was sold to Patrick Paez for $3,500, and a 2008 Ford Truck which was sold to Danny Orosco for $4,000.

After a brief discussion, the council approved this item.

For his report, Councilor Medina wanted to thank the police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department for their quick response to an incident that had happened in the past week. Medina also asked the rest of the council about the status of the Bayard and Hurley Police consolidation project.

As a response to this inquiry, Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz requested the council to be available on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to hold a combined City Council meeting with the Hurley Town Council to discuss the Bayard and Hurley Police consolidation project. This meeting would be a time to discuss the project updates and determine what else would be needed to move on with the project.

Ortiz stated that she is still waiting for a response from risk management on the liability coverages for the project.

The consensus of the council was to hold the meeting at the Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The meeting was properly adjourned at 2:35 p.m.

