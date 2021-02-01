Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 2 and 3, 2021 are Grant County Day at the New Mexico Legislature

Those wishing to participate in Grant County Day virtually, can join using the links in the attached PDF agenda. You must register for most of them ahead of time.

Everything is online at:

https://grantcountyprospectors.org/

Tuesday - Feb 2

Local Governments 2 pm

Early Childhood Ed 2 pm

Wednesday - Feb 3

Kickoff 9 am to 10:20 am

Governor meet 10:30 am

Higher Ed 1 pm

Econ Dev 2 pm

Community Health 4:30 pm

Social Hour 5:30 pm

Join links for virtual meetings are in the attached agenda.