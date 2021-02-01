Man caught on camera

By Roger Lanse

A 53-year-old man whose address was listed as homeless, called the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:54 p.m. stating he had been hit by Vincent Montano, later determined to be 29 years-of-age, also listed as homeless. The incident was said by the victim to have occurred near the Visitor Center.

A Silver City Police Department officer responded to the scene, according to an incident report narrative, and observed the victim who had blood coming from his nose and had blood on his hands and clothing. Blood was also seen on the sidewalk. The officer requested an ambulance as the victim stated the blood was not stopping.

The victim told the officer that Vincent and he were sitting on the bench in front of Little Toad Creek, when Vincent got up and left. Vincent, dressed all in black, soon came back, the narrative stated, and threatened to punch the victim. The victim put his hand up, he told the officer, and kicked at Vincent to defend himself. According to the victim, his dog, at this point, approached Vincent, and when the victim looked down at his dog, Vincent punched him in the nose then ran down Broadway toward Hudson Street.

Officers, according to the narrative, made contact with Vincent in front of the Visitor Center, and he was wearing the same clothing as described by the victim. Vincent said he didn't punch the victim or do anything to him.

At 3:41 p.m., officers made contact with an employee of Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery, who had video footage of the confrontation from a camera atop the City Hall building. It showed, the narrative said, a male raising his right hand and get into a fighting stance, the victim's dog getting up off the ground and approach the male, and the male punch at the victim with his right hand then leaving west on Broadway out of camera range.

The victim stated he wanted to press charges against Vincent and paperwork will be filed through Magistrate Court, the narrative said.