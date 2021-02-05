Western New Mexico University Board of Regents Virtually Sits Down With Legislators, Governor

Front Page News

Silver City, NM – The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents spent time communicating with state legislators, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, during their Thursday assembly over Zoom. They also agreed on the university president's performance goals, voted to extend regent Janice Baca Argabright's term as the board Secretary/Treasurer until a new board is constituted, and approved the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Audit Report and the Fiscal Year 2021 Quarter 2 Financial Certification.

"When you are at the legislative session, it's really a place for someone like me to listen — not talk — and understand what your priorities are," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "New Mexico was successful in quashing the virus, largely thanks to higher education. You led in terms of figuring out ways to serve your students and faculty."

Vice Chair of the board Dr. Mary Hotvedt said, "Western New Mexico University has been using this time to think outside the box about how to make our university even greater as we emerge from this pandemic."

"What we're seeing in the legislative session this year is a more supportive tone for higher education," said Kathy Ulibarri of New Mexico Independent Community Colleges.

In line with her observation, Executive Director of the New Mexico Council of University Presidents Marc. H. Saavedra said that, with WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard also serving as the council's president, the group has developed a unified approach in their work with the legislature. "President Shepard has been diligent and used great diplomacy in terms of how he's expressed where we're at."

Progressing to their agenda items, the regents addressed the proposed performance goals for Dr. Shepard, who explained, "It's the board saying to the president, 'This is what we want you to accomplish, and we'll be evaluating you on this instrument.'" The item was approved unanimously.

WNMU Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Jack Crocker presented two faculty members for sabbatical, recommending sculpture professor Michael Metcalf and math and computer science professor Dr. Nancy Livingston. Metcalf's proposal outlined his intentions to design and fabricate a 30-foot outdoor site-specific sculpture on campus, while Dr. Livingston's proposal described her wishes to accomplish three interdisciplinary objectives: WNMU Cliff Swallow Research, Java Programming Study, and Data Science with Python Study. The recommendation was also passed unanimously.

In his report, Dr. Shepard advised the board that 7% fewer students are enrolled at WNMU this spring. "The silver lining is they're taking more classes. We're only down about 1% in credit hours," he said, announcing a goal to increase enrollment to 4,000 students by fall of 2022. "We're off to a great start this semester, as difficult as it's been."

###

For 125 years, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. WNMU's student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Local Weather

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top