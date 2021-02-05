NM CAP Entity heard report on current legislative session 020221

By Mary Alice Murphy

After a quorum of New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity members approved the minutes from January meeting, no public input was heard, so they launched into the agenda of the regular meeting on Feb. 2, 2021, which they had also just approved.

The old business item addressed the third amended joint powers agreement between the entity and the Interstate Stream Commission.

NM CAP Entity Executive Director Anthony Gutierrez said he had one amendment to the draft. "We wanted to further clarify the succession of the New Mexico CAP Entity back to the Southwest New Mexico Water Study Group in 2004, [as it was delineated in the Arizona Water Settlements Act, Sec. 212]. The group was approached by Senators Pete Domenici and Jeff Bingaman to form the group. We have verified the succession through the record to the CAP Entity."

Howard Hutchinson, representing the San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District, made the motion to approve, and Vance Lee, representing Hidalgo County seconded it. The motion was approved unanimously by roll call vote.

Gutierrez said he had already sent the amended draft to the members, as well as a document of what was clarified and why, "so it is ready to present to your entities." [Each entity must approve the amended JPA before it goes to the state for approval.]

In new business, Hutchinson gave a report on the legislative session, which he is keeping tabs on for the entity. "Rep. Matthew McQueen has introduced House Bill 200, titled Water Trust Board Projects and NM Unit Fund. What it does is basically it strips the funds from the NM Unit Fund and gives authority for recommendations for projects to the Water Trust Board. This is basically a violation of the U.S. Constitution Supremacy Clause. I am in the process of drafting an analysis of the bill and will send it out this afternoon to the members of the board and to the legislative council. It is slated to be heard first before the House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee but has not yet been scheduled. The whole body has not yet assigned it to the ag and water committee, but it will also go before the House Judiciary Committee. A number of issues arise, because it strips the New Mexico CAP Entity of its role as successor to the Water Study Group contrary to language in the AWSA. All of the successors were recognized by the Interstate Stream Commission, the legislature and through the joint-powers agreement and through the New Mexico Unit Agreement, recognizing the New Mexico CAP Entity as the successor. I think this is an attempt to again strip the CAP Entity of its ability to access the Unit Fund. It's, of course, something the legislature can do, whether legally or not. It's a question if the legislature wants to violate the U.S. Constitution. Of course, they do that kind of regularly anyway. They may well do this, which would require litigation to put a halt to it."

Entity Attorney Pete Domenici, Jr., agreed with what Hutchinson said. "I would point out that the purpose of decision-making in the AWSA is to keep the decision-making local. That's what the JPA accomplishes. Transferring that decision-making to the Water Trust Board eliminates that local decision-making, which I think is well stated throughout the AWSA as it is related to New Mexico. I agree that this conflicts with specific sections of the AWSA; it conflicts with the intent of the AWSA. It essentially tries to rewrite history as to who the successor is. So, I think it has some legal deficiencies and policy deficiencies. I was just on a call with a client trying to qualify for Water Trust Board funding. The Water Trust Board has its own requirements, which some of the entities that might be in a position to get some of this funding might not be able to meet. I have concern due to that aspect. I think the judiciary committee would be one place to present these issues. Anthony, Lorraine (Hollingsworth) from my office and I are planning to meet tomorrow. Howard will send his out today, which we plan to use, but we will draft a statement of the CAP Entity's position with respect to concerns and possible illegality of this bill. We will take our guidance from this discussion. I've reviewed it and discussed it with some other folks who would be affected."

Lee had a question for Hutchinson. "Has anybody else made an analysis on the bill?"

Hutchinson said: "I haven't seen any FIR (fiscal impact report) or other analysis on the bill."

ISC Attorney Dominique Work said the Interstate Stream Commission has been asked for an analysis. "We've made basically the same points as mentioned today."

Aaron Sera, representing the city of Deming, said he would like some bullet points. "The legislators seem to forget that each of us as members is appointed by an entity. Every single one of us should contact the committee members, hopefully with bullet points."

Billy Billings, the chair of the NM CAP Entity and representing Grant County, said he has heard similar concerns about the Water Trust Board as pointed out today. "Could you, Anthony, work on some bullet points to get out to us?"

Gutierrez said after the meeting the next day with Domenici and his team, he would be able to provide some bullet points, as well as the lineage of the entity, which has been recognized by the governor's office and the ISC. "We will provide draft bullet points. Please get back to me with any that we can potentially add. We don't want our statement to be too long, but we want it accurate and we will provide a list of committee members. I will provide the statement to our own legislators."

Billings suggested that each member take the time to go through the bullet points and get back to Gutierrez with any additions. "We especially need to educate ourselves on the bill and continue by reaching out to our legislators and the committee members."

Allen Campbell, representing the Gila Hotsprings Irrigation Ditch, said he thought looking at the past of "our wanting to protect the Gila River, and now that we have put to bed a Gila River diversion, we still need to hit this bill with all we've got. I think the most resounding and important thing is not to let them take the money, which would be contrary to the intent of the AWSA."

Hutchinson said there was a possibility of a companion bill in the Senate. "I'm not sure if there will be, but I'm tracking the potential."

Sera asked if something from the Entity could be gotten to Sen. Joseph Cervantes, because it will hit his committee, and "he's no fan of ours."

John Sweetser, representing Luna County, said: "We recognize this for what it is. The committees these are sent to, these things pass right through on straight party-line votes. It's a tough road for us."

Joe Runyan, representing the Gila Farm Ditch said it seems like to him the issue has momentum. "It's easy money. The majority will want to grab it. We're in the minority. Should we just hit on the legal issues, rather than sway a political momentum?"

Domenici said he thinks the entity and its members should do both, hit the legal and the political aspects of it. "We need to find the handful of legislators, who in the past have made a tremendous difference. I will say in the past, the legal aspect has not been as convincing as the political. This might be different in this case, because it's more clear-cut, but I think we need to do both."

Sera suggested that Anthony create a resolution to show "our opposition, and we all vote on it to present to the legislature, as well."

Several agreed it was a great idea. Billings said it would be easy to create a resolution using Gutierrez's information.

"We can do that, and call a special meeting to approve the resolution," Gutierrez said.

Ty Bays, representing the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District concurred and thought that for it to do any good, "it should be approved as soon as possible."

Lee suggested that the resolution, if it's in a form that "we could take to our entities and get them to act on it, too, might be workable also."

Hutchinson said: "During the session, myself and others who have been lobbying are finding it very difficult to have any sort of input to get anything done. The legislators are totally swamped. Everything they do is either by phone or Zoom. All of us are having a hard time getting responses from the legislators, even ones that we've been familiar with for years. I think written resolutions, particularly coming from each political subdivision represented on the CAP Entity, would be very valuable to present in committee hearings."

Campbell said he thought the Gila Basin Irrigation Commission should also work on and send a resolution.

Runyan agreed: "Irrigators, for sure, want a shot on some kind of improvements on the Gila drainage. We want those funds locally, not spread all over the state."

Campbell noted that if the bill went through, "it would try to put to bed any future irrigation water availability to the area. We're the ones that will be the most punished."

In the executive director report and then the member Roundtable, Gutierrez said he had a couple of things. "I've been doing research from Grant County and Mr. Lee has provided a lot of documents to me in the succession of how we moved from the Water Study Group. We have a lot of minutes on why the titles were changed and why the succession has changed, including the MOU that created the Southwest New Mexico Planning Group and then there's a lot of documentation on the succession to the Gila-San Francisco Water Commission and then to the resolution from the Gila-San Francisco Water Commission to the New Mexico CAP Entity. As I've mentioned previously, we have amended our JPA to allow other water utilization alternatives. What this [new] bill does is remove all ability for this region to participate in any prioritization of water usage. Having been a former planner for Grant County, I tried requests for funding through the Water Trust Board and it was exceedingly difficult. For smaller entities, it would be really difficult to apply because of the capacity of these entities. They don't have personnel for the application process or project administrators. The process you have to go through, including providing an environmental assessment, the presentations you have to make, a lot of things that the Water Trust Board requires. The bill is not specific to the processes required."

Gutierrez said he would send to the members a presentation made in July 2014 by the New Mexico Finance Authority to the legislative Oversight Committee on what it takes to get a proposal through the Water Trust Board process. There is a list that has to done in order to qualify. It is extremely difficult. In my 15 years as a planner at Grant County, we were able to secure one Water Trust Board grant out of I think six different applications. There's a lot to it. This bill came from Mr. McQueen and the opposition to the New Mexico Unit and the New Mexico CAP Entity. I don't think they realize the difficulty that people will have to apply for New Mexico Unit Fund moneys. It's going to be part of what I'm going to put together. I know they are trying to make an attack on the New Mexico Unit, but even for larger entities like Deming or Silver City, it's very difficult to get any funding. We need to make them notice our JPA and how it will help smaller entities get funding."

During the member-only Roundtable, Billings noted that he was lacking some contact information for some of the members. "If we don't have current contact information, please send it to Mr. Gutierrez or to me. It would also be good to know when you will be presenting the amended JPA to your groups."

Each noted the dates of their upcoming meetings and said they would get the items on their agendas.

Haydn Forward, representing Catron County, said, as the rookie in the group, "I think everything you've said meshes well with Catron County. We do have municipal water needs in Quemado, Reserve and Glenwood. The county doesn't have any engineering and planning expertise. Is there a conduit we can use?"

Sera said that HB 200 talks about shovel-ready projects. "Small communities need a ton of money to get projects to that point. My recommendation is that we make sure that small communities can apply for funding, even if their projects are not shovel-ready. Otherwise, Deming and Silver City can spend a ton of money to get every dollar, and I don't want to do that."

Gutierrez noted that the bill has no provision for planning dollars. "Mr. Sera is right. It takes a lot of money just to apply to the Water Trust Board. We need a discussion of the separation of rural and municipal projects. Maybe we can use some New Mexico Unit Fund dollars for planning. I don't think the legislators understand the real needs in the communities. Maybe we can help them realize that. Planning dollars can be a challenge. Skipping some of the bureaucratic process would be helpful. We've worked continually with Priscilla Lucero [Southwest New Mexico Council of Government executive director for the four counties represented on the CAP Entity]. Maybe we can have a cooperative agreement with the COG to get funds to get projects shovel-ready. We need to make the COG know what we're doing, so we can all be on the same page to get projects done. Just yesterday, I heard from someone about the onerous process they had gone through to get funding from the Water Trust Board. It had taken five years."

Forward said for one project, "I am considering a two-phase process. The first phase is not financial but getting technical access to determine if a project qualifies to move forward. Then, we'll find the funds for planning and engineering."

Hutchinson said what Mr. Forward was talking about is legislation to create a local water authority. "Unfortunately, our local representatives in the legislature don't seem to have a lot of backbone for pressuring for it during this legislative session. Maybe we can have a discussion with them about the next time they are running for office."

Domenici said he thinks some of these issues might be in the guideline the ISC is working on so as not to have to squeeze projects into other processes. "It seems to me this process will be put in place. Some of the feasibility studies may be funded with Unit funds, so we get them to a point when they can find funding."

Billings asked about a timetable for the guidelines.

Work said: "We're working on a draft. The ISC used Unit funds for the 16 non-diversion projects that were funded, so, the plan is to do some feasibility funding. I'm guessing it will be late March or April before we have anything to present to you."

Forward asked if an amendment to the JPA would be beneficial to the effort.

Gutierrez replied that it will be a joint effort. "We've had a good relationship with the ISC. Once they have a draft it will make it easier. I think we can have input into the draft."

Domenici said: "I don't think we can make any more changes to the JPA. It's too difficult a process. I think the language in there right now to create criteria for projects is enough. I think we have what we need for this legislative session."

Hutchinson said he appreciated everyone participating in the discussions. "I look forward to seeing what the ISC comes up with. It's very encouraging to Catron County."

Gutierrez added to his report that he had sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior on Jan. 24 requesting an update on the entity's prior request to own and operate a New Mexico Unit.

Billing said, seeing no further discussion, the next meeting would take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2. "Can we schedule a special meeting right now?"

After discussion, the date for the special meeting was set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. The meeting adjourned.