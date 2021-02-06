New Mexico COVID-19 update: 424 new cases, totaling 177,214 - 0020621
Eight additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 424 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
124 new cases in Bernalillo County
17 new cases in Chaves County
17 new cases in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
2 new cases in Curry County
56 new cases in Doña Ana County
15 new cases in Eddy County
11 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
6 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Lincoln County
7 new cases in Luna County
25 new cases in McKinley County
9 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Quay County
10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
4 new cases in Roosevelt County
35 new cases in Sandoval County
23 new cases in San Juan County
4 new cases in San Miguel County
22 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Sierra County
4 new cases in Socorro County
17 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The Department of Health on Saturday reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Catron County.
A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
A male in his 70s from Luna County.
A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,386.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Feb. 6 are:
87121 - 19
87114 - 14
87144 - 14
87105 - 13
87111 - 13
87031 - 12
87120 - 11
87124 - 10
87026 - 9
88220 - 9
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Chaves County, one in Cibola County, and one in Lea County) -- these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in McKinley has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 177,214 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 50,139
Catron County: 73
Chaves County: 8,336
Cibola County: 2,638
Colfax County: 675
Curry County: 4,779
De Baca County: 130
Doña Ana County: 21,503
Eddy County: 6,119
Grant County: 1,336
Guadalupe County: 339
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 329
Lea County: 7,898
Lincoln County: 1,459
Los Alamos County: 460
Luna County: 2,991
McKinley County: 11,714
Mora County: 150
Otero County: 2,965
Quay County: 403
Rio Arriba County: 3,272
Roosevelt County: 1,793
Sandoval County: 10,371
San Juan County: 13,152
San Miguel County: 1,147
Santa Fe County: 9,313
Sierra County: 675
Socorro County: 1,163
Taos County: 1,467
Torrance County: 609
Union County: 212
Valencia County: 5,908
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441
Otero County Processing Center: 197
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 400
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
As of today, there are 419 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 110,240 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
McKinley Center in Gallup
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.