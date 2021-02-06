New Mexico COVID-19 update: 424 new cases, totaling 177,214 - 0020621

Eight additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 424 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

124 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

56 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

35 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Saturday reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Catron County.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 70s from Luna County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,386.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Feb. 6 are:

87121 - 19

87114 - 14

87144 - 14

87105 - 13

87111 - 13

87031 - 12

87120 - 11

87124 - 10

87026 - 9

88220 - 9

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Chaves County, one in Cibola County, and one in Lea County) -- these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in McKinley has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 177,214 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 50,139

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,336

Cibola County: 2,638

Colfax County: 675

Curry County: 4,779

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,503

Eddy County: 6,119

Grant County: 1,336

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 329

Lea County: 7,898

Lincoln County: 1,459

Los Alamos County: 460

Luna County: 2,991

McKinley County: 11,714

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 2,965

Quay County: 403

Rio Arriba County: 3,272

Roosevelt County: 1,793

Sandoval County: 10,371

San Juan County: 13,152

San Miguel County: 1,147

Santa Fe County: 9,313

Sierra County: 675

Socorro County: 1,163

Taos County: 1,467

Torrance County: 609

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,908

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 400

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 419 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 110,240 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.