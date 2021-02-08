New Mexico COVID-19 update: 315 new cases, totaling 177,867 - 020821

Thirteen additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 315 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

120 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

19 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported thirteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County.

A male in his 90s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,412.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 8 are:

87121 - 24

87124 - 15

87105 - 11

87114 - 11

87111 - 10

87120 - 9

88340 - 9

88001 - 8

88007 - 8

88011 - 8

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Cibola County and one in Doña Ana County)-- two cases have been determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in McKinley County)-- these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 177,867 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 50,357

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,346

Cibola County: 2,644

Colfax County: 675

Curry County: 4,793

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,592

Eddy County: 6,137

Grant County: 1,358

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 330

Lea County: 7,916

Lincoln County: 1,470

Los Alamos County: 459

Luna County: 3,004

McKinley County: 11,747

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 3,008

Quay County: 408

Rio Arriba County: 3,288

Roosevelt County: 1,797

Sandoval County: 10,410

San Juan County: 13,189

San Miguel County: 1,150

Santa Fe County: 9,332

Sierra County: 675

Socorro County: 1,169

Taos County: 1,472

Torrance County: 612

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,929

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 400

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 396 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 112,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Tres Hermanas Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.