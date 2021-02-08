Drs. Scrase and Collins hopeful as vaccinations continue 020321

scrasecollins04In the February 3 press conference, Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase gave updated information about the State's response to COVID-19.

"With 316,150 doses delivered, and 291,742 doses administered, New Mexico has administered 92.3%," Collins said. "New Mexico has the 4th highest administration in the United States, and that is something to be proud of."

"I want to remind you of the vaccine registration website, more than 560,000 people have registered. Go there and register or call the hotline."

Collins said New Mexico is fortunate and received a 16% increase in doses after Biden's COVID-19 response. New Mexico will see another 6% increase in the coming week.

"We will have more of the vaccine coming into the state," Collins said. "We're vaccinating about 9,000 New Mexicans a day, double from a week ago." Collins said new vaccines will be available in the coming months, which will also help increase availability.

Scrase talked briefly about the different strains of COVID-19 that have been identified. The strain from England is the one that reached this state and was quickly quarantined. At this time there has been no further spread. There is a new strain in Los Angeles which has yet to reach New Mexico.

Other strains of note are the Brazilian and South African strains, and while neither of them have been found here, the former may not respond to the vaccine and the latter is resistant to antibody treatments.

Scrase reminds New Mexicans that antibody treatments are available in the event of contracting the virus. Remdesivir is a treatment that can be administered once hospitalized, and the antibody cocktails that are available are Bamlavinimab and Regeneron.

"Everybody should be thinking about [those treatments], if they are over 12, and especially if they are over 80 and have at least one risk factor," Scrase said and added, "Please look online to learn more about these treatments." He added that a new study indicates some of these treatments may even be effective to administer to those in nursing homes before the residents fall ill.

Epidemiologically, Scrase continues to note improvements. "When you look at the case curve, the numbers are coming down in every region."

"We are seeing the effect of the vaccine on the case counts," he said. "Even though it's only 10%, we are seeing the benefit there."

Of the gating criteria, the two remaining red areas are daily cases and the test positivity rate. "The test positivity rate is down to 6.1%, and New Mexico is doing well, it's 3rd in the country," Scrase said.

Scrase reminds New Mexicans to wear masks and practice COVID-safe behaviors.

