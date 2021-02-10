Councilor Ray explains last meeting's 'No' vote.

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

At the town's Jan. 26, 2021 council meeting, District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. voted 'No' on a question to change the zoning on N. Silver Street near the Supporting People In Need (SPIN) house. The measure was approved 3-1. At the town's Feb. 9, 2021 council meeting Ray explained his 'No' vote.

"I know that we're supposed to do something for the homeless," Ray said, "But let's put the shoe on the other foot and say, 'How come they can't help us?' And I don't agree in putting it in certain locations. There are a lot of locations here in Silver City where it could be done. I thought it was very wrong to put it in that district. Some people like it and some people don't like it. These people have an easy way of doing nothing." (Message garbled).

Ray continued, "I don't believe those people should be there. Let them go somewhere else. (Message garbled). It's costing everybody money, a lot of people money. And this is ridiculous for us to be supporting people like that. Maybe the best thing to do is not to help them at all. Maybe we should get rid of it."

Ray also mentioned Senate Bill 227 sponsored by a Senator Lopez, which, according to Ray, would "tie police departments' hands." He said these are the same people who are trying to defund police departments.

Lastly, Ray stated he is for legalizing medical marijuana. "God gave us herbs to help us."

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano stated she has received complaints from residents about a sign at a house directed at a political official that has an "expletive" on it She said, "It's not good for the neighborhood to have that sign up," and wanted to know if there was anything the town could do about it.

Town Manager Alex Brown said, "I agree 100 percent." He said the issue has been turned over to the Community Development Department and they are working with Code Enforcement on it.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison encouraged people if they hear a barking dog, if they have an aggressive panhandler, or if they see someone not wearing a mask, to call Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, not city council members.

In celebration of Territorial Charter Day, Saturday, Feb. 13, Bart Roselli, Silver City Museum Director, said events will include a scavenger hunt, a fun run, and a kids' video history lesson at La Plata Middle School.

Roselli also said that since the museum went virtual, they have reached more than 3,000 people over the last two months. Facebook followers in 2020 and thus far in 2021 have gone from 700 to more than 6,000, Roselli stated, and the on-line gift store has received more than 2,000 customers since a little before Christmas. Roselli informed council that two programs are in the making – "Voices from the Range," a history of area ranching, and a Chihuahua Hill history project. He also reported that more than 6,000 of the 60,000 objects and photos in the museum's collection were catalogued.

Silver City Police Chief Freddy Portillo explained to council the factors the department examines when deciding to place a speed bump. He stated they look at such things as installing traffic counters to determine traffic volume, officer observations, number of accidents, type of road, potential hazards, snow removal, access by emergency vehicles, pedestrian traffic, and input from other departments. "I don't like to just throw speed bumps into certain areas, I like to get some data."

Portillo said complaints have been received about speeders on College Avenue and speed bumps were considered, but "We cannot place speed bumps on College Avenue being as it is a designated collector street." Portillo said they will have to get together with Peter Pena, Public Works Director, to see what can be done to discourage speeding there. "Another example of an area we cannot place any type of speed bump is on 32nd Street."

Portillo encouraged residents, before calling in to report speeding or to request a speed bump, to document what they have seen or continue to see, so he has something on paper to work with.

Brown said the town does not do 'speed bumps,' but does 'speed humps' and 'speed tables.' He stated speed bumps are those "tiny little things you hardly feel," while speed humps are those "you can almost ramp off of if you go fast enough," and speed tables are "wider and flat on top." Speed tables are the safest, he said, but are the most expensive to install, running from $6,000 to $11,000 each.

In answer to a question from Ray, Brown said they are looking at right-of-way issues to see if there is enough room to put a walking path along Cooper Street in the La Capilla area. Ray noted that many people use that section of Cooper Street for walking.

Council approved staff's recommendation to award the Swan Street and 12th Street Road Diet and Bicycle Lane Improvements project to Southwest Concrete and Paving of Silver City. 'Road Diet' refers to narrowing the traffic lanes a little to allow for another use such as a bike lane. Brown explained this is one phase of a larger project and involves chipsealing and striping, with bicycle lanes, on 12th Street between Swan and Kentucky streets. The cost is about $273,000 with $243,000 coming from what is left over in the original grant and $30,000 to be made up by the town. The project is expected to begin next fall, Brown said.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top