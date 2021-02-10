Councilor Ray explains last meeting's 'No' vote.

By Roger Lanse

At the town's Jan. 26, 2021 council meeting, District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. voted 'No' on a question to change the zoning on N. Silver Street near the Supporting People In Need (SPIN) house. The measure was approved 3-1. At the town's Feb. 9, 2021 council meeting Ray explained his 'No' vote.

"I know that we're supposed to do something for the homeless," Ray said, "But let's put the shoe on the other foot and say, 'How come they can't help us?' And I don't agree in putting it in certain locations. There are a lot of locations here in Silver City where it could be done. I thought it was very wrong to put it in that district. Some people like it and some people don't like it. These people have an easy way of doing nothing." (Message garbled).

Ray continued, "I don't believe those people should be there. Let them go somewhere else. (Message garbled). It's costing everybody money, a lot of people money. And this is ridiculous for us to be supporting people like that. Maybe the best thing to do is not to help them at all. Maybe we should get rid of it."

Ray also mentioned Senate Bill 227 sponsored by a Senator Lopez, which, according to Ray, would "tie police departments' hands." He said these are the same people who are trying to defund police departments.

Lastly, Ray stated he is for legalizing medical marijuana. "God gave us herbs to help us."

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano stated she has received complaints from residents about a sign at a house directed at a political official that has an "expletive" on it She said, "It's not good for the neighborhood to have that sign up," and wanted to know if there was anything the town could do about it.

Town Manager Alex Brown said, "I agree 100 percent." He said the issue has been turned over to the Community Development Department and they are working with Code Enforcement on it.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison encouraged people if they hear a barking dog, if they have an aggressive panhandler, or if they see someone not wearing a mask, to call Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority, not city council members.

In celebration of Territorial Charter Day, Saturday, Feb. 13, Bart Roselli, Silver City Museum Director, said events will include a scavenger hunt, a fun run, and a kids' video history lesson at La Plata Middle School.

Roselli also said that since the museum went virtual, they have reached more than 3,000 people over the last two months. Facebook followers in 2020 and thus far in 2021 have gone from 700 to more than 6,000, Roselli stated, and the on-line gift store has received more than 2,000 customers since a little before Christmas. Roselli informed council that two programs are in the making – "Voices from the Range," a history of area ranching, and a Chihuahua Hill history project. He also reported that more than 6,000 of the 60,000 objects and photos in the museum's collection were catalogued.

Silver City Police Chief Freddy Portillo explained to council the factors the department examines when deciding to place a speed bump. He stated they look at such things as installing traffic counters to determine traffic volume, officer observations, number of accidents, type of road, potential hazards, snow removal, access by emergency vehicles, pedestrian traffic, and input from other departments. "I don't like to just throw speed bumps into certain areas, I like to get some data."

Portillo said complaints have been received about speeders on College Avenue and speed bumps were considered, but "We cannot place speed bumps on College Avenue being as it is a designated collector street." Portillo said they will have to get together with Peter Pena, Public Works Director, to see what can be done to discourage speeding there. "Another example of an area we cannot place any type of speed bump is on 32nd Street."

Portillo encouraged residents, before calling in to report speeding or to request a speed bump, to document what they have seen or continue to see, so he has something on paper to work with.

Brown said the town does not do 'speed bumps,' but does 'speed humps' and 'speed tables.' He stated speed bumps are those "tiny little things you hardly feel," while speed humps are those "you can almost ramp off of if you go fast enough," and speed tables are "wider and flat on top." Speed tables are the safest, he said, but are the most expensive to install, running from $6,000 to $11,000 each.

In answer to a question from Ray, Brown said they are looking at right-of-way issues to see if there is enough room to put a walking path along Cooper Street in the La Capilla area. Ray noted that many people use that section of Cooper Street for walking.

Council approved staff's recommendation to award the Swan Street and 12th Street Road Diet and Bicycle Lane Improvements project to Southwest Concrete and Paving of Silver City. 'Road Diet' refers to narrowing the traffic lanes a little to allow for another use such as a bike lane. Brown explained this is one phase of a larger project and involves chipsealing and striping, with bicycle lanes, on 12th Street between Swan and Kentucky streets. The cost is about $273,000 with $243,000 coming from what is left over in the original grant and $30,000 to be made up by the town. The project is expected to begin next fall, Brown said.