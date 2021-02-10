New Mexico COVID-19 update: 512 new cases, totaling 178,790 - 021021

Thirty-one additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 512 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

122 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

111 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

12 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

22 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

25 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

16 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported thirty-one additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,461.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Feb. 10 are:

87121 - 23

88001 - 19

88012 - 16

88220 - 16

87401 - 14

88061 - 14

88310 - 14

88081 - 13

87120 - 12

87112 - 11

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Cibola County and one in Otero County) -- these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 178,790 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 50,637

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,367

Cibola County: 2,658

Colfax County: 682

Curry County: 4,805

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,760

Eddy County: 6,165

Grant County: 1,391

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 330

Lea County: 7,930

Lincoln County: 1,475

Los Alamos County: 460

Luna County: 3,014

McKinley County: 11,776

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 3,036

Quay County: 409

Rio Arriba County: 3,311

Roosevelt County: 1,810

Sandoval County: 10,478

San Juan County: 13,241

San Miguel County: 1,167

Santa Fe County: 9,385

Sierra County: 675

Socorro County: 1,180

Taos County: 1,475

Torrance County: 613

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,959

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 400

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 379 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 114,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Gallup

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.