Dumpster catches fire at San Lorenzo transfer station 021321

All Photos courtesy of Jamie Newton

A dumpster at the San Lorenzo solid waste transfer station caught fire this afternoon at about 2 p.m., according to Jamie Newton. "I arrived as smoke was beginning to rise from the dumpster."

At the request of the attendant, Hazel (last name unknown at this time), Newton called 911. "While we waited we used our own fire extinguishers to no avail. It became a substantial blaze quickly with smoke undoubtedly heavily contaminated by fumes from burning plastics and other toxic debris"

He noted there was a serious risk that flaming material rising with the smoke would ignite the thick, dry grasses in the field adjoining the transfer station, but fortunately the Upper Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department suppressed the fire before that happened. "Commendations to those fine people!" he remarked.