Grant County Commission hears county reports 020921 and 021121

[Editor's Note: This is part 2 of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Feb. 9, 2021, and the regular meeting on Feb. 11, 2021.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

General Services Director Randy Villa began the county reports at the Grant County Commission work session on Feb. 9, 2021. He reported that everything at the airport is working well, although due to the pandemic and lack of travel, enplanements are down 65 percent, but Advanced Air continues its regular schedule. "We get Blackhawk helicopters and medical helicopters buying fuel from us, so that's good. We still haven't gotten the official word of our being able to keep Advanced Air for our essential air service, but the federal agency told us that they will approve whatever the community wants, so we think that will be Advanced Air, since that's what we want. Bids are out for the fuel farm upgrade. In maintenance, my hat goes off to Jason Lockett (facility maintenance and grounds superintendent). He has been on top of everything and hasn't taken much time off. He and his team keep up with everything."

The shooting range is back up and running. "We are getting thanks from people on that," Villa continued. "The fire departments are preparing for spring. I will try to get Gabe Holguin (Gila National Forest fire management officer) in to tell us what is expected this year. We continue to help keep up the two Firewise communities and we are working on a third. The EMTs from our volunteer fire departments are helping with the vaccinations at the Health Department."

Road Superintendent Earl Moore, who is retiring, reported that with cancellations in concrete orders, the department was able to get the Anderson low water crossing completed and they were starting the Gage low water crossing the day he reported. "We've had the blades working after the moisture we got. I want to introduce Joe Grijalva, road supervisor, who will be giving reports and managing things at the department until you find a replacement for me."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce thanked Moore for always being available for questions and concerns. "I will likely repeat these comments at the meeting on Thursday, when we will have a presentation for you. I appreciate all you have done for Grant County."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne echoed the thank you.

Planning and Community Development Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch said his department would like to go out to bid for the Bandoni Road improvement. "Four of the six property owners that will be impacted have signed easements. Two are reviewing the proposal and wanted to talk to the engineer to get some more information and will be getting an answer to us. We finally got one property owner tracked down in California."

For the Bataan Memorial Park project, he reported the geo tech work was ongoing to get back information on the situation before going out to bid again. "On the request for proposal on the Outdoor Recreation Plan, which you just heard about, we should get the agreement soon for the funding for the plan. At the Prospectors meeting in Santa Fe, we were told we would see it soon. The reason we went out for proposal before the agreement was received was that we wanted a contractor ready to go as soon as we got the funding."

Randy Hernandez, county procurement officer, said he had received it a couple of days prior.

Larisch continued by saying the contractor has been hired to do the visioning work on the old county jail. "The New Mexico Environment Department has hired Groundwork Studio for the next phase of visioning. We have started putting a steering committee together for this. We know there will be a lot of public input on that project, based on the prior visioning. We hope probably the week of March 19 or April 5 to hold a virtual public meeting in the evening. One of the things I asked them to do is recap what has happened in the past. The phase 2 environmental assessment is in. It gave us about what we expected, perhaps a little less. It showed asbestos and mold, but no lead-based paint. We don't have the final report because of grammatical errors that NMED wants AECOM to fix."

Browne said he didn't know anything about Groundwork Studio, but liked what he read on its website, because their tag line is: "Keeping landscape architecture weird."

County Manager Charlene Webb presented her report. "We often see plans land on the shelf and stay there. What stood out to me about SE Group on the outdoor recreation plan was that it will be a continuing plan that looked like it would be easy to work with. I'm not a hiker or cyclist, that's not where I play, but listening to them, I thought 'I need to get out more.' I'm confident you will be proud of what they bring to us."

She said she attended the New Mexico Counties virtual legislative conference. "That was interesting to hold a conference that large virtually, but I thought it went well. I have almost 60 pieces of legislation that would affect the county that I'm tracking. Some are more important than others. Trying to keep up with that is a chore. We're also learning at this session that it is very hard to get a response from anyone, other than a text message or maybe a phone call. Testifying at committees has sometimes been impossible, so it's a tedious session. I think everyone is ready for it to be over, with only 42 more days or something like that."

DWI Coordinator Cindy Blackman had a comment on the outdoor recreation plan. "Do you have birdwatchers as part of the plan? I'm a birdwatcher. There were some birds in the area this year that hadn't been here before and it was really exciting. I saw the eared quetzal. He was cool. He looked a lot like the elegant trogon."

"Our office has been locked, but open," Blackman said. "The camera has been invaluable. Lots of people are lost, looking for the health office. It's been hard on the elderly trying to figure out the technology.

We are doing a lot of GPS installs, because the judges are trying to keep people out of jail, but, of course, people are still committing crimes. Instead of being in the jail the GPS keeps them at home and they can go to their jobs and stuff. We've been busy, but very careful. We've got our sprayer to sanitize. On the agenda today, you have all the legal stuff and the fiscal stuff for the grants for fiscal year 2022. We want to get Corre Cantinas up again, so we've been trying to figure out how to spend it well. We have a whole big pile of money, so we're doing things with law enforcement and planning for more treatment next year. We don't want to return it, because we have no way to get it back if we need it. Our activities will be along the same lines next year, hopefully prevention and school activities. We are doing some geofencing, using this year's grant. And some MRT, moral reconation training, we're going to try next year. I'm certified in it, but we have a new person to get everyone trained in it. You don't have to be a counselor, as you only facilitate the group. The group members keep one another accountable. It's very interesting and it has had good results. This year has been challenging. We're doing things with law enforcement, and, of course, compliant monitoring. Hopefully, we're back in the schools again.

Webb said the MRT is part of the RISE program, too. "I want to talk to you about that."

The county reports at the regular meeting included Grant County Sheriff Frank Gomez. He began with the statistics for January 2021, which stated the department answered 494 dispatch calls and had 959 self-initiated activities. The HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force confiscated 5 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of cocaine and ½ pound of marijuana. In comparing statistics from 2021 with January 2020, domestic violence calls increased to 20 from the previous year at 16. Intoxicated drivers were 3 this year compared to zero last year. The department gave 14 driver's tests in 2021, 10 in 2020. Narcotics violations in 2021 were 6, in 2020 there were 2. Welfare checks had also increased at 41, with 39 in 2020. Reckless drivers were the same at 17 each year. Vehicle accidents without injuries for January 2021 were 14, 12 in 2020. Accidents with injuries increased from zero last year to 5 in 2021.

Gomez said two of his officers completed crisis management and crisis negotiation training and he wants to develop full crisis training for everyone in the department and hopes to have a draft plan for the program in the spring.

Lt. Mike Burns taught a DWI training at Cannon Air Force Base, Gomez said. A week later, he was informed that the military security had stopped an intoxicated driver at the gate, who was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm and was a suspected outlaw gang member from the Chicago area. "The young military officer used the skills learned from this training to detect and detain the individual, who clearly was a high danger to the safety and security of the military installation."

"Recently, we have investigated an aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a fugitive felon caught in possession of stolen property and an unattended death in the Carlisle Mining area of Grant County, for which they had to drive through Arizona," he said. "The department continues to be impacted by catch and release. The state's irresponsible application of this confusing and dangerous constitutional amendment is allowing many repeating and habitual offenders and dangerous felons to be released without consequence. Law enforcement must continue to trace and apprehend these persons, sometimes at great risk, only to see them released immediately following booking. I cannot imagine the number of victims who have been preyed upon by such persons."

He said the department continues enhanced traffic enforcement. "We consider DWI as a priority to protect us all."

Although the department cannot participate in many community events, due to COVID restrictions, it still continues to participate in things like D.A.R.E virtually, and with parades for birthday parties and celebrations.

"I also ask you to observe a moment of silence to honor State Police Officer Darian Jarrott, who gave his life in the course of duty," Gomez concluded with the moment of silence.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said the incident involving the state police officer "reminds us of the danger every police officer faces every day. Let's not forget what they face. It gives us newfound respect for them. The other day, I saw a lot of sheriff's deputies and Bayard police. Bayard was suffering through a plague of break-ins. The apprehension relieved a lot of concerns."

"Our work finally paid off," Gomez said. "The deputies did a great job. They traced him from the burglaries to where he was at and apprehended him."

Browne, referring to having to drive through Arizona, asked, "Don't we have mutual commissioning of officers?"

Gomez replied that they have cross-commissioning with Hidalgo and Luna counties through Operation Stonegarden. "It is a very remote area, probably only the third time we've ever been there. Even for Hidalgo County it would have been a long trip. We had to go through the three-way in Safford. Fortunately, their undersheriff was familiar with the area and guided the deputies there."

He continued by saying that after a tort claim ended cross-commissioning, even though they used to be cross-commissioned with Catron County for a call at the Gila Cliff Dwellings, for example, now they would have to call either the State Police or Catron County would have to go in and deal with it." He said the cross-commissioning issue and the tort were more involved on reservations. "We have drafted MOUs with the three counties, Luna, Hidalgo and Catron, and it has worked well."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked about catch and release. "That is legislation passed by the legislature that facilitated that, right?"

Gomez replied that it was legislation, and it went through the New Mexico Supreme Court.

"Say a violent offender is released and he assaults me," Edwards postulated. "Has he violated my civil rights? So, who is going to get sued for my civil rights being violated if HB 4 passes, which we have discussed?"

Gomez said the county would be liable. "I think legislators should have to ride with us and see how we have to make split-second decisions sometimes."

Edwards said: "This is as much a part of a bigger conversation that we need to be having. A lot of low-risk offenders are non-violent, but they were sitting in jail because they couldn't pay bail. I can see where catch and release could be helpful, for those perhaps predominantly women who might pass a bad check. It doesn't make sense to me to release violent offenders. Why is there no plan? As for HB 4, I think the intention is good, in that they want to hold institutions liable for civil rights violations. How would you make sure that those who work for you do not violate civil rights?"

Gomez said: "I am the one liable. We have to hold our staff accountable. We hold monthly meetings. Our goal is transparency. I hold strong accountability with my undersheriff and my command staff. If we see red flags, we need to act immediately. We have disciplinary processes. We're not perfect, but we do as much training as possible."

Edwards asked if the department had enough resources to do the training to ensure staff is not violating civil rights.

"Yes, ma'am," Gomez replied. "It's a team effort. We're getting ready to do some promotions. Our lieutenants are out and about with the deputies seeing what kind of calls they take. I read the CAD every day to see what kind of calls we've taken. I talk to people who come in. A lot of people have misconceptions about the laws and what we can do and not do. Some people think because I am sheriff, I can do whatever I want to do. I can't. The laws of the state and my oath of office don't give me a choice of what laws to abide by. We have levels of misdemeanor, with only seven exceptions so we can make an arrest. It's most important to educate the public to make sure that what needs to be done is done."

Edwards commented on the destruction of the Vick's home in Hurley. "Clearly the person lost her son and her home, which was not insured. What do you think is the resolution to that person losing her home? I think we need recourse for that person."

Gomez said the only thing he will say is: "Only half the story is told and not the other half. Our SWAT teams, that's the last level we want to use. Our goal is always to de-escalate. If the situation had not risen to that level, it would not have happened."

The next report came from Treasurer Patrick Cohn. "We have collected $4 million in property taxes, with $2.3 million outstanding. Our collection rate is 63.11 percent. I thank taxpayers for their cooperation with the office building being closed. They are learning how to go online to pay taxes, dropping their payments in the drop box or calling for appointments. I am working on the investment policy report. I am analyzing our cash coupon level, which is very healthy. I am hoping to report next month, along with the investment policy report."

Browne asked if it would be best to do the investment policy at the second work session next month. Cohn replied that was what he was planning and then the commissioners could approve the policy in April after a review of the draft.

The next article will address the regular meeting agenda review at the work session and regular meeting actions, following two presentations and public input.