Governor announces more than half of NM counties moved from red category 021021

Read more about "red to green" here.Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham updated New Mexicans on COVID-19 on February 10. Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided vaccine updates and epidemiological data, respectively.

"We have what we believe is good news," Grisham said. "It's an encouraging outlook for the state in terms of the pandemic."

"I want to start on a different note and show that public health strategies, when used effectively, can move counties from red to yellow to a green phase," Grisham said. Grisham said counties will be about to take more risks as transmission rates continue to improve.

"Note that 29 counties (out of 33) have a positivity rate below 10%," she said. "This is a considerable factor in showing that the state is steadily moving in the right direction. I'm very excited about our progress."

"Congratulations to every single New Mexican doing their part and really working to keep themselves and their neighbors safe." Grisham said the state is getting closer to a more normal environment.

In the past month, the change has been two-fold. "It's not all the vaccine," Grisham said. "That plays a pivotal role, but it is also public health and COVID-safe practices."

"Testing, vaccines, and COVID-safe behaviors mean we can beat back this virus," she said. "It can feel like the pandemic is never-ending, but our hard work pays off."

Grisham said even with all of the resources from the state and federal governments, the work is done by the individuals. "Without the work of everyday New Mexicans, we can't do the work that saves lives. It has been a long, tough, uphill road but New Mexicans are strong," she said. "Today is a day to feel good about collective efforts."

New Mexico is currently 3rd in the nation in testing and 15th in positivity rates. It is also 3rd in the nation in first shot vaccination, 6th for the second shot, and 4th for shots given - impressive statistics that will ultimately help reduce the mortality rate.

Grisham said New Mexicans have shown interest in getting the vaccine, and as the federal government and vaccine manufacturers are able to supply the state, the shots will be available.

Collins said the average administration has been about 9,000 shots per day. "We are really fortunate, and in the last seven days we have vaccinated 61,000 people."

"Please visit the website and continue with COVID-safe practices."

"These presentations are always more fun when the news is good," Scrase said.

"I'd like to alert people, again, that there is treatment if you are over twelve and have symptoms, along with conditions that put you at higher risk," he said. Those treatments can reduce the chance of hospitalization by 70%.

"It's not important that you pronounce the name correctly," Scrase said, speaking of Remdesivir, Bamlavinimab, and Regeneron. "They are available, and we are talking with practitioners and educating them as well. Consider the treatment, and consider it early on."

As for variants, Scrase said they are still being monitored closely. There have been dozens of varieties in the state, but the London, South Africa, and Brazil strains are being especially traced due to how rapidly they can be spread. At this time, only the London variant has been found in the state and was quarantined effectively.

"This is a vulnerable period as people are getting vaccinated," Scrase said. "Once vaccinated, spend the first three weeks being extra careful and limiting movement."

"We must remain vigilant - something about the virus HAS changed. The variants may spread more rapidly," he said. "If you have been exposed or have symptoms, get tested."

"Congratulations again, New Mexico," Grisham said. "It is really good news. The strategies we are putting in place are working. It is not an indication to stop those strategies." Grisham said the state will keep advocating for New Mexicans so vaccines will be available.

