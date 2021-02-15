Silver Consolidated School Board continues Superintendent search after January special meeting 011821

The Silver Consolidated School District board met for a special meeting on January 18, 2021 to discuss a possible appointment to the superintendent role. The meeting was primarily held in executive session but upon return to the public the board members reported their decision.

Board member Mike McMillan made a motion to postpone the appointment and continue with the search service. Patrick Cohn seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

"I want to say thank you to all the people giving feedback during the process," Michelle Diaz said.

After the vote, the next item on the agenda died. The contract with Prather Consulting continues to be valid since the position remains open. Likewise, the advisory teams remain intact for the search process.

"Continuing the search process is in the best interest of the school district at this time," Diaz said. "I fully expect Mr. [Curtis] Clough will continue with the application process, and I encourage anyone who is interested to apply." Diaz said she looks forward to continuing the search process.

"I'd like to echo Ms. Diaz comment," Eddie Flores said. "A lot of people have reached out to the board and myself and I appreciate everyone taking their time to call and write letters."

Patrick Cohn had similar comments. "I do encourage Mr. Clough and other possible applicants to apply, and I want to thank constituents for contacting me."

"I want to emphasize that we've come out united as a board," Diaz added. "It's more about the integrity of the process and upholding that."

Board president Ashley Montenegro agreed. "I look forward to Mr. Clough's application. It is a huge responsibility of the board to find Mr. [Audie] Brown's successor, especially with the environment we have found ourselves in," she said.

The next regular meeting of the Silver Consolidated School board happens February 15, 2021 at 5:30pm and can be attended via their Facebook page.

