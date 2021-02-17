Simple quiz for your enjoyment

What

Made

These

Shapes

in the

Snow?

Can

You

Guess?

The footprint on the left gives a size clue.

I took these photos this morning, Feb. 17, 2021, on our road as I took a walk with the snow melting in the gorgeous sunshine. I've noticed remnants of these oval shapes after snows, large and small, but I've never been quite sure what caused them. This morning I figured it out. Can You?

Please send me at editor@grantcountybeat.com your guesses today, Wednesday, , Feb.17, 2021, until 5 p.m. MST.

No prizes, but I'll give all those who send correct answers a shout out with names and where you live, i.e. Silver City, Mining District, Mimbres, Cliff-Gila, etc. on the Beat this evening, as well as how I determined what caused them.