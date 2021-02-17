Mother and father of one-year-old child arrested on drug charges

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to 1511 N. Bennett Street on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at about 5:11 p.m. in reference to an agency assist/welfare check. According to an offense report narrative, a Children, Youth, and Family Department worker advised the officer that Nellie Morce, 33, of the address, had called Poison Control at about 1 p.m. asking for assistance in treating her 1-year-old son for ingestion of cement mix. The officer and the CYFD worker attempted to perform a welfare check on the child but found the residence unoccupied.

The next day, Monday, Feb. 8, at approximately 10:24 a.m., the officer was again dispatched to the address, the narrative said, to assist a CYFD investigator, but, again, they had no contact with anyone at the address. However, at 1:01 p.m. officers met with Christopher Muniz, 33, also of the address. Muniz gave officers permission to walk through the residence to assure it was safe for the child.

As officers walked through the residence, the narrative stated, "multiple marijuana roaches," a green leafy substance on a shelf, and a clear plastic baggy containing a white crystal-like substance, were found in a bedroom, later determined to be the room where Muniz and Morce stayed.

The narrative also stated that while waiting for the investigator, a child was found sleeping on a couch. The child was described as sleeping restlessly. When the investigator arrived, he attempted to wake the child, but the child had stopped breathing. EMS was contacted, according to the narrative, and an officer began shaking the child to wake him up, which he did but was "very lethargic and was dirty. (He) finally woke up and began crying. EMS began checking (him)."

According to the narrative, Muniz did not seem to be concerned about the child's condition, accusing the officer of having made up the story about his child stopping breathing. Muniz also refused to allow his son to be transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for evaluation saying the child was fine. Officers placed the child in the custody of CYFD which immediately transported the child to GRMC.

At this point, Morce, who was under the influence of a drug and rambling, arrived at the residence, the narrative said, asking why the officers and CYFD were there. She also stated that her son had bitten off the corner of the plastic baggy officers located earlier.

Officers were advised by the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority that Morce had three active warrants for her arrest and that Muniz had one active warrant. The pair were arrested and transported to SCPD, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

According to Grant County Detention Center staff, Muniz and Morce were booked into the jail on Feb. 8. Muniz was released that day, and Morce the following day, both on unsecured bonds.

