Advanced Air to Continue Flights at Silver City-Grant County Airport

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) today announced the U.S. Department of Transportation selected Advanced Air to continue providing Essential Air Service at the Silver City-Grant County Airport through January 2023.

“Federal support for Essential Air Service at small airports keeps communities connected and accessible,” said Herrell. “Without it, tourism and business opportunities would suffer in communities hundreds of miles from major airline hubs.”

“Silver City and surrounding areas are fortunate to have Advanced Air continue flights to and from Albuquerque and Phoenix,” said Grant County Commissioner Billy Billings. “The twin-prop planes are new, quiet, fast, and safe. The service is excellent, and the 98 percent on-time reliability allows confidence when scheduling appointments or connecting flights.”

The $70 flights between Grant County and Albuquerque usually take less than an hour and the $91 flights to and from Phoenix usually take about an hour and 15 minutes.