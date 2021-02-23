Lower Mimbres man shot in the back

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at about 5:33 a.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an aggravated battery call with shots fired at 2277 Highway 61, San Lorenzo (Sherman), NM. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man residing at 2277 Highway 61, who had been shot in the lower back with what appeared to be a .22 caliber weapon.

According to a GCSO offense report narrative, witnesses stated they heard four shots then two more. There has been an ongoing feud between neighbors in the area, witnesses said. From witness's reports, it seems as if both the victim and another man, Able Misquez, 54, of 2283 Highway 61, were shooting.

One witness, Misquez' son, told deputies he had gotten up to make breakfast and saw the victim by the witness's vehicle and thought he was about to puncture the tires. This witness said the victim also tried to start his wood pile on fire. Misquez' son stated, according to the narrative, when he confronted the victim for being in that witness's yard, the victim ran back to his vehicle and "that's when he fired some shots." "That's when Able heard and got up and shot at him. He's very afraid and too old to fight (the victim). He has a bad knee and can't move around well."

The narrative stated the victim's mother said she heard on a camera video four shots. The victim's uncle stated he heard two shots and saw the victim run into his grandfather's house at 2275 Highway 61, saying "Able just shot me."

The deputy went inside the home to check on the victim and when the victim removed his shirt and vest the deputy observed a small hole with dried blood on the victim's left lower back. The victim told the deputy that Misquez had shot him.

The victim was treated by EMS personnel and taken by ambulance to meet Native Air to be flown to an out-of-county hospital.

Deputies stated when Misquez told them he had shot the victim, they stopped asking him questions. The weapon, a Savage .22, was found, the narrative said. All possible witnesses and Misquez were taken to GCSO for interview by detectives. Search warrants were issued to process the scene. At 1:30 p.m. all units were clear.

Misquez was arrested and charged with assault with a firearm. He was released Tuesday, Feb. 9, on an unsecured bond, according to Grant County Detention Center staff.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat
{{#data.error}}
{{#data.error.root_cause}}

[{{{type}}}] {{{reason}}}

{{/data.error.root_cause}}
{{/data.error}} {{^data.error}} {{#texts.summary}}

{{texts.summary}} {{#options.result.rssIcon}} RSS {{/options.result.rssIcon}}

{{/texts.summary}} {{#data.hits.hits}}
{{#_source.featured}} FEATURED {{/_source.featured}} {{#_source.showImage}} {{#_source.image}}
{{{_source.image}}}
{{/_source.image}} {{/_source.showImage}}

{{{_source.title}}} {{#_source.showPrice}} {{{_source.displayPrice}}} {{/_source.showPrice}}

{{#_source.showLink}}

{{{_source.displayUrl}}}

{{/_source.showLink}} {{#_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.displayDate}}}

{{/_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.description}}}

{{#_source.additionalInfo}}

{{#_source.additionalFields}} {{#title}} {{{label}}}{{{title}}} {{/title}} {{/_source.additionalFields}}

{{/_source.additionalInfo}}
{{/data.hits.hits}}
{{/data.error}}

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top