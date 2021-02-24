Town approves funding requests

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Two resolutions supporting applications for funding to the New Mexico Finance Authority under the Colonias Infrastructure Fund were approved by the Silver City Town Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 meeting. Town Manager Alex Brown presented the two resolutions: one for water system improvements relative to renovating the second oldest of three water tanks at Chloride Flats, and a second for Phase III of the Ridge Road improvement project.

Brown advised the oldest tank of the three at Chloride Flats is currently being renovated and this application is for renovation of the second oldest tank. The town, he said, has had a regular maintenance program for the past 10 years for all three tanks and that would continue once the renovation of the oldest two tanks is complete.

Brown told council Phase I and Phase II of the Ridge Road project is currently under way from Highway 90 to Bobwhite Drive, and Phase III would take the improvement from Bobwhite Drive to the city limits at Lance Drive. He said the county has acquired funding to do the design part of Ridge Road improvements from Lance Drive to the Grant County Detention Center. "So, this is, hopefully, to get that road, our portion of it, finished."

Brown also stated that an update will be provided at the next council meeting on the work being done at the Rec Center.

Council approved an ordinance relating to collective bargaining (town vs unions), curing deficiencies and providing rights, responsibilities, and conditions of continued existence and transfer of authority upon termination of the Local Board.

Priscilla Shoup, of the town's Community Development Department, described a request for a zoning change at 2888 Pinos Altos Road from commercial zoning to residential B-2. The tract measures 1.357 acres, more or less, in size. The applicant is Daniel Casaus, who told council he would like to build a primary home for his family there. Shoup and Casaus stated the property is vacant and surrounded by other residential properties, that the change would meet the long-term goals of the town's Comprehensive Plan, and that town departments and neighbors had no comment. Council approved the zoning change.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat
{{#data.error}}
{{#data.error.root_cause}}

[{{{type}}}] {{{reason}}}

{{/data.error.root_cause}}
{{/data.error}} {{^data.error}} {{#texts.summary}}

{{texts.summary}} {{#options.result.rssIcon}} RSS {{/options.result.rssIcon}}

{{/texts.summary}} {{#data.hits.hits}}
{{#_source.featured}} FEATURED {{/_source.featured}} {{#_source.showImage}} {{#_source.image}}
{{{_source.image}}}
{{/_source.image}} {{/_source.showImage}}

{{{_source.title}}} {{#_source.showPrice}} {{{_source.displayPrice}}} {{/_source.showPrice}}

{{#_source.showLink}}

{{{_source.displayUrl}}}

{{/_source.showLink}} {{#_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.displayDate}}}

{{/_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.description}}}

{{#_source.additionalInfo}}

{{#_source.additionalFields}} {{#title}} {{{label}}}{{{title}}} {{/title}} {{/_source.additionalFields}}

{{/_source.additionalInfo}}
{{/data.hits.hits}}
{{/data.error}}

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top