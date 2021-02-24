Town approves funding requests

By Roger Lanse

Two resolutions supporting applications for funding to the New Mexico Finance Authority under the Colonias Infrastructure Fund were approved by the Silver City Town Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 meeting. Town Manager Alex Brown presented the two resolutions: one for water system improvements relative to renovating the second oldest of three water tanks at Chloride Flats, and a second for Phase III of the Ridge Road improvement project.

Brown advised the oldest tank of the three at Chloride Flats is currently being renovated and this application is for renovation of the second oldest tank. The town, he said, has had a regular maintenance program for the past 10 years for all three tanks and that would continue once the renovation of the oldest two tanks is complete.

Brown told council Phase I and Phase II of the Ridge Road project is currently under way from Highway 90 to Bobwhite Drive, and Phase III would take the improvement from Bobwhite Drive to the city limits at Lance Drive. He said the county has acquired funding to do the design part of Ridge Road improvements from Lance Drive to the Grant County Detention Center. "So, this is, hopefully, to get that road, our portion of it, finished."

Brown also stated that an update will be provided at the next council meeting on the work being done at the Rec Center.

Council approved an ordinance relating to collective bargaining (town vs unions), curing deficiencies and providing rights, responsibilities, and conditions of continued existence and transfer of authority upon termination of the Local Board.

Priscilla Shoup, of the town's Community Development Department, described a request for a zoning change at 2888 Pinos Altos Road from commercial zoning to residential B-2. The tract measures 1.357 acres, more or less, in size. The applicant is Daniel Casaus, who told council he would like to build a primary home for his family there. Shoup and Casaus stated the property is vacant and surrounded by other residential properties, that the change would meet the long-term goals of the town's Comprehensive Plan, and that town departments and neighbors had no comment. Council approved the zoning change.