Grant County Commission holds brief special meeting 022321

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission held a brief special meeting on Feb. 23, 2021 to approve the canvass of the Cobre Consolidated School District 2021 special all-mail election.

The election was held to present a 2-mil levy to continue funding for maintenance of school maintenance needs in buildings and vehicles, including buses.

The continuation of the mil levy was defeated by 469 for and 491 against.

The 20 percent turnout is a respectable turnout, according County Clerk Marisa Castrillo. Other recent special elections in the district had as low as a 5 percent turnout.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if it was a continuation of the property tax or a new tax.

Castrillo replied that it was a continuation of an existing mil levy.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked who pays the Clerk's Office for the special election. Castrillo said the entity requesting the special election pays all costs of the all-mail-in ballots.

Because the continuation of the tax to provide for maintenance needs of the school district was defeated, the district plans to put it back on the upcoming November election ballot. Castrillo said at that time, because it is a part of a general election, the district will not have to pay the Clerk's Office for having the question on the ballot.

Commissioners approved the canvass and the meeting adjourned.