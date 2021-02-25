Aggravated battery on Hudson Street

By Roger Lanse

At about 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Laundryland business, 407 N. Hudson Street in reference to an aggravated battery call. According to a blotter report and an offense report narrative, when the officer arrived, he made contact with a 36-year-old male whose face was covered with blood and who had a laceration on the rear of his head. The male asked to be taken to the hospital. When asked where the battery had occurred the victim stated: "where the bridge is."

While EMS treated the victim, the narrative stated, the officer followed a blood trail leading from the door of the laundromat to a small pool of blood next to a foot bridge leading to Bullard Street.

After the victim was placed in the ambulance, EMS workers notified the officer, the narrative said, that the victim's health had started to decline rapidly and that he would be intubated and flown out via Native Air.

No other information was available as of Thursday, Feb. 25, and the incident is still under investigation.