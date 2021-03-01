  • Home
The Town of Hurley Council Discuss Americorps Project Updates and Fire Chief Resignation at the February 09, 2021, Regular Meeting

Front Page News

By Alexis Rico

The Town of Hurley Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on February 9, 2021, via Zoom at 5:03 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Esther Gil, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.

The council began the meeting by going over the agenda for the meeting. Then after taking some time to review the items on the agenda the council approved it. They then approved the minutes from January 12, 2021, regular meeting.

The council then took some time to review the items on the consent agenda. Mayor Ed Stevens did ask the Town Clerk Lori Ortiz about the Clerk's report.

"We just finished with the auditors," Ortiz stated. "I think everything went okay."

After these comments, the council agreed to approve the consent agenda unanimously.

The next item on the agenda was the review of the approval of a business license application for the law office for Cynthia J. Patterson LLC.

The council approved it without any comments.

The next item was the review of the approval of the resignation of Hurley Fire Chief Robert Terrazas effective on February 28, 2021.

"Much appreciation to the man and his work for 14 years," Mayor Stevens said.

The council then approved the resignation of Terrazas.

The next item on the agenda was the review of the approval of Matthew Pena as the appointed Hurley Fire Chief effective on February 28, 2021.

Mayor Ed Stevens stated that Pena was a good choice for the position as he was the recommendation for the position from Terrazas.

The council approved Matthew Pena as the new Hurley Fire Chief.

Under his report, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes brought up the resolutions that they are looking into to help fix the trash issue on the sides of the high and the roads.

"I have been meeting with Terrazas to discuss a resolution to the trash that is on the side of the road," Maynes said. "We will see how that goes. Hopefully, we can get help from law enforcement."

For the Mayor's report, Stevens discussed several topics with the council.

"I have met with Americorps," Stevens said. "We are working on several projects. Hopefully, we can get some work done on the community center."

Stevens also stated that they have been looking into what color to paint the town hall.

"We do not need to make a decision now, but your input would be appreciated," Stevens stated.

Ortiz stated that Americorps would be in Hurley on March 14, 2021, the paint will need to be ordered within the next week.

Stevens added that the maintenance department had put up a speed bump on February 9, 2021, on Aztec.

"Many of the residents in this area saw the need for a speed bump in this area," Stevens said.

Councilor Esther Gil inquired about parks being open.

Stevens stated that the parks are indeed open but not for group meetings.

"I think we will want to wait for the virus situation to get better before opening it up for group gatherings," Stevens said.

The meeting was then properly adjourned at 5:17 p.m.

The next regular meeting for the Town of Hurley Council is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom.

