Bayard City Council Appoints Anthony Aveles as the Public Works Director at the Regular Meeting of February 11, 2021

By Alexis Rico

The City of Bayard Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on February 11, 2021, via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro-Tem Raul Villanueva, Councilor Charles Kelly, and Councilor Eloy Medina.

The following is an overview of the meeting:

The meeting began with the review and the approval of the meeting’s agenda.

The council then reviewed and approved the consent agenda.

Included in the consent agenda were:

• Approval of the Minutes of Regular Meeting on January 25, 2021.

• Approval of the Accounts Payable Report for February 8, 2021.

• Approval of the Fire Report for January 2021.

Under New Business, the council reviewed the Bayard Comprehensive Plan.

Phyllis Taylor of Sites Southwest was present for the meeting to prevent the Comprehensive Plan to the council.

After the presentation, the council approved the Bayard Comprehensive Plan.

The next item under New Business was the installation of a 600-foot steel line at the wastewater facility to connect the reclamation plant to the distribution box along the east property line.

This would be done by Badger Western Exploration, Inc. for the estimated fee of $59,990.00 excluding tax.

“Request is to move forward with Badger Western Exploration if no other cost estimates are submitted,” Bayard Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz said.

The council approved this item after a brief discussion the item.

The next item that the council reviewed was the adoption of Resolution 2-2021 Financial Statements and Budget Adjustments for the period ending on December 31, 2020.

Ortiz stated that this resolution had been left off the agenda from the January 25, 2021 meeting.

“The financial statements were previously approved but are required to have a resolution,” Ortiz said.

The council approved this resolution.

The council also approved the adoption of Resolution 3-2021 comprehensive plan without further discussion.

Under Action For Personnel, the council reviewed the appointment of Anthony Aveles as the Public Works Director effective on March 27, 2021.

After a brief discussion, the council approved the appointment of Anthony Aveles as the Public Works Director.

“I am confident that Mr. Aveles will do a good job as the Public Works Director,” Mayor Pro-Tem Villanueva said.

The meeting was properly adjourned at 2:42 p.m.