The Village of Santa Clara Discusses Legislative Interest and Approved Several Items for New Business at the Regular Meeting held on February 11, 2021

By Alexis Rico

On February 11, 2021, the Village of Santa Clara Council met for a regular meeting session through Zoom at 6:06 p.m. at the Village of Santa Clara town hall. Mayor Richard Bauch, Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza, Trustee Patricia Montgomery, Trustee Olga Amador, and Trustee Arnold Lopez were all present for the meeting.



The following is an overview of the meeting:



The council began the meeting agreeing to approve the agenda before going on with the meeting.



The council then approved the minutes for the regular meeting held on January 28, 2021.



The next item for the agenda was the department reports.



The council looked over the department reports and then approved them.





Trustee Olga Amador did request that the addresses be noted for Code Enforcement calls.



Under the Mayor's Report, Mayor Richard Bauch informed the council that he had met with Bohannan Huston for the design of the Maple Street bridge.



"It should go out to bid sometime in May or June," Bauch stated.



"I am also watching some of the Legislation being considered and I am concerned about the increase in the minimum wage because most of our residents are on a fixed income and this would negatively affect them," Bauch said. "I am also watching for some of the legislation concerning the police officers."



Under New Business the council approved several items. These included the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Children, Youth and Families Department and the Village of Santa Clara Police Department, entrance into a sublease with the Chiricahua Apache Nation for the use of building 25A at Fort Bayard National Landmark with GSD, entrance into a sublease with the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society for the use of building 25B with GSD, and the acceptance of a donation of rock from Bill Hudman located at 402 Fort Bayard Street for the use on the Church Street Low water crossing.



At the meeting, the council also accepted the resignation of Judge Andreas Gomez, which was made effective on January 29, 2021.



The next regular meeting of the Village of Santa Clara is scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.