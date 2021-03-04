  • Home
Advanced Air Re-selected as Exclusive Essential Air Service (EAS) Provider for Silver City/Hurley/Deming, New Mexico

Deal extends partnership for two more years connecting Silver City to Phoenix and Albuquerque

Hawthorne, CA (March 4, 2021) -- The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) announced today it has renewed its contract with Advanced Air to provide exclusive Essential Air Service (EAS) to Silver City, New Mexico. The two year deal extends the partnership between Advanced Air and the Grant County surrounding communities that's been in place since January, 2019.

Advanced Air will continue to provide 17 weekly nonstop round trips to Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) and 7 weekly nonstop round trips to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), using the twin-engine 9 seat King Air 350 aircraft.

"Over the past two years, we've had a rewarding and collaborative relationship with the communities that utilize Grant County Airport and are delighted to extend our partnership and provide reliable scheduled service in and out of rural New Mexico," said Levi Stockton, President, Advanced Air.

"Advanced Airlines has provided excellent service for Southwest New Mexico with daily flights to Albuquerque and Phoenix. It is so important to keep rural New Mexico connected to major air markets and I hope we are able to expand service to other New Mexico communities," said Howie Morales, Lt. Governor of New Mexico

"Advanced Airlines has done an excellent job serving our community and we are very pleased that the US Department of Transportation has agreed and continued their support for two more years. We look forward to their continued first class service," said Billy Billings, Grant County Commissioner.

For more information on pricing, schedule, and cities, please visit www.advancedairlines.com.

About Advanced Air LLC
ADVANCED AIR is a world-class, Los Angeles based airline carrier offering a gamut of aviation services including regional semi-private commercial service, private charters, aviation management, corporate travel and property management services. It owns and operates out of the award-winning fixed base operator (FBO), JET CENTER LOS ANGELES, located in Hawthorne, CA, covering a total of 90 acres and 200,000 square feet of hanger space. Its real estate is commonly used for public and private events.

