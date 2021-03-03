GCSO warns public of scammer pretending to be a deputy

The Grant County Sheriff's Office would like to advise the public of a possible scam occurring in the Grant County area. The Sheriff's Office has received complaints on what appears to be a male caller who is identifying himself as "Deputy Daniels" he is claiming to be a representative of the Grant County Sheriff's Office and is requesting information.

If you receive a call please do not provide any information and disregard the call.

Of course if you have concerns we always welcome the public to verify anything with the Sheriff's Office, (575)574-0100. The Sheriff's Office does take these maters very seriously and the investigation is ongoing. We also welcome the public to share any information they might have on who is conducting this scam.