Boston Hill Safeguarding Project presented at public virtual meeting 022521

By Mary Alice Murphy

On Feb. 25, 2021, representatives of several state and federal agencies and consultants participating in the work to safeguard the public from historic mining projects on Boston Hill presented their proposals to get input on what should be done.

Boston Hill belongs to the town of Silver City and lies to the southwest and west of downtown. It is considered a recreational area, with hiking and biking trails throughout the area. However, some of the historic mining remains can endanger the unwary.

Jean-Luc Cartron, a biologist by training working with Daniel B. Stephens and Associates as the project manager/NEPA and natural resources lead, opened the meeting. He introduced Sandra West, who would manage the technical part, i.e. the Zoom portion of the meeting and the recording.

"We're not the proponent of the project," Cartron said. "We're just helping with the environmental process and public input. I will go over the presentation on the proposed project and some of the measures that will be taken to minimize impacts to Boston Hill. Most of the meeting will be dedicated to questions and answers and comments."

He noted that many of Boston Hill's mine features continue to be accessible to the public, but they also represent safety hazards. "Mine safeguarding is needed to reduce or eliminate safety hazards and protect visitors." It is also compatible with the preservation of recreational opportunities, cultural resources and wildlife habitat.

Mike Tompson, Abandoned Mine Land Program manager, Lloyd Moiola, AML Program environmental manager, and James Hollen, NEPA coordinator, participated in the presentation. Also on the virtual meeting were Chris Teske, AML coordinator for the Bureau of Land Management, as was Adam Okun, Okun Consulting Solutions cultural resources expert.

Tompson said those presenting were part of a 10-person team from the New Mexico Energy, Natural Resources and Minerals Department. "In our funding from received from coal mining activities, a portion is set aside for reclamation. The money is consolidated by the federal government and they give us an annual grant. The intended purpose is to reclaim old coal mines, but they do allow us to use the funding to safeguard old hard rock mine openings. We've done work in this area in the past, and our methodologies have improved over time. We are working with the public to find out what they want to see in our efforts."

He said he was happy to see so many attendees learning about what the project has to offer.

Cartron said one of the privileges for him to be part of the team "is the option to spend time on Boston Hill, which is described as a green urban space, and to experience the trails and views. One of the integral components of Boston Hill are the abandoned mine features, which reflect the history of the area."

He noted that much of the delineated area that will be part of the project is owned by the town, but in addition, there are a few small portions on the south and east that are BLM land. "Also important to the north are some private parcels of land that are not open to the public. We must remain sensitive to private property owners so there is no trespassing."

New Mexico has about 15,000 abandoned mine features. "Some are coal, but the ones on Boston Hill are hard rock, what we call non-fuel minerals."

The mission of the Abandoned Mine Land Program is to address public safety and the hazards that old mines pose

"Many on Boston Hill are hazards, but they are open to the public," Cartron said. "We want to convey that mine safeguards are compatible with recreation."

The safeguarding project can include fencing, gates, cupolas, steel mesh covering, backfill and other structural closures.

Fencing is custom steel picket fencing that can be an option to existing chain link fencing, which has been breached. Gates that are bat friendly, following recommendations by Bat Conservation International and also small wildlife compatible, may be installed in mine entryways. Cupolas may be an option to cover vertical shafts. High-tensile strength steel mesh is most appropriate where a vertical pit or mine entrance is flush with the ground. Mine opening may be backfilled with adjacent waste rock piles. Other closures include polyurethane foam plugs, gated culverts and other structures.

The National Environmental Policy Act process has as a requirement to provide public participation to ensure that all interested and affected parties are aware of the proposed action.

Cartron noted that an analysis of potential impacts is being conducted and includes potential impacts to the natural and human environment on Boston Hill. Biological surveys have documented the plants and wildlife species during a survey by DBS&A in 2019. "My colleague and I spent three days observing plants and animals on Boston Hill. We, of course, didn't see every species, but we saw some neat things, like a great horned owl nest with fledglings in it. We saw bobcats and coyotes. Our job was to look for special status species, which are listed under the Endangered Species Act as threatened or endangered or proposed for listing to determine if the habitat of the species was under threat. We also looked for state-designated species, as well as BLM-sensitive species, such as certain types of bats. A separate survey of bats and bat habitats was conducted by Bat Conservation International in 2018-19. That survey found the presence of Townsend's big-eared bat that would benefit from this project by less human disturbance. The survey also wanted to determine the threat of white-nose syndrome, which is a fungus that can stick to shoe soles and be spread."

Okun said that he's an archaeologist and interested in the history of the area. "From my perspective the cultural resources are very important. These features are a cultural resource. Our study involved two main parts. We obtained historic documents at the Silver City Museum and at the Capitol in Santa Fe. Prospecting in the area began in 1870, but the large-scale mining began during World War I when the iron ore and manganese ore were needed for the steel industry to support the war effort. Boston Hill became the leading producer of manganese in New Mexico. The Legal Tender Mine, which is on private property and the Globe Mine in the northeastern part of the district developed as complex underground mines from World War I through the mid-1920s. After a hiatus during the Great Depression, mining resumed in 1937 and reached its peak during World War II, when it went from underground mines to large open pits. The Comanche and North Pits were the largest mining features in the history of the district. They were abandoned in the 1950s. The boom-and-bust cycles follow national and international trends and usually peak during wartime."

The Boston Hill Mining District has 603 acres that were surveyed as part of the detailed documentation of the district, Okun said. "Okun Consulting recorded 2,821 historic features, 12 historic artifact concentrations and other artifacts. Small features such as waste rock piles and prospect pits were the most common."

Okun said they documented everything from the smaller pits to the larger ones to the open mine shafts. "Even though the large pits are the most dramatic, the small features were the most common, such as 1,158 waste rock piles, nearly 800 prospect pits, plus more than 250 large open pits, 46 mine shafts, 42 adits—a ton of different features from ramps to roads, railway grade segments, rock wall structure foundation, a full suite of mining features on the land. One interesting thing we didn't find were residential structures. People were never living here. They were living in Silver City or the surrounding areas and going to work on Boston Hill. We submitted a large report to the Abandoned Mine Land Program. We're still working with them on consultation looking to preserve the features."

Cartron said all the resources will be put into a document that will be available to the public, so that they can comment. "You will have 30 days from the release of the document to comment on impacts."

The majority of the Boston Hill District is owned by the town of Silver City for recreation, but most of the Legal Tender Mine area is on private property that is not open to recreation.

"And then there are aesthetics, which in the NEPA process is known as visual resources," Cartron said. "Changes from project implementation would conform as much as possible to the natural landscape. The Abandoned Mine Land Program is seeking minimal impact by choosing material types that will blend in with the surrounding landscape. It is the goal of the program to carefully choose where new safeguarding measures are implemented. There is no talk of preserving and safeguarding each and every feature. Only a small proportion of them represent a safety hazard. The priority is to reinforce or repair some of the existing safeguarding structures for minimal to no change to the existing landscape. We will minimize construction disturbance and no heavy machinery will be used. Also, the project can be phased, to have minimal ground disturbance."

The presentation showed photos of some of the items used for safeguarding, such as the weathered steel picket fencing to blend into the typography. "The rust color blends in better than chain link fencing and is stronger."

Other closures shown are a bat cupola, consisting of a dome over a vertical shaft, which is stepped into the hillside for a more aesthetically pleasing feature. Also shown was a rock bulk-headed culvert and a bat and wildlife friendly gate enclosure.

"Not all structures are actually built," Cartron said. "A polyurethane form plug with a drain pipe finished with a concrete collar is an option for backfilling."

He showed photos of a high-strength steel mesh with rock anchors and a mesh and bridge installation over a shaft, noting that a similar structure can be found in the southeastern corner of the Boston Hill District. "It's appropriate for large flush-to-the ground openings."

Teske said he wanted to reiterate that there are major hazards on Boston Hill that need to be addressed. "We have tried to maintain the chain link fence for several years now, but it keeps getting cut. We were going up every other week. The private landowner has been going up and fixing the fence for us, but it gets overwhelming after a while. I appreciate all the work you guys have done."

Team members then took questions. West managed them.

The first question came from Kendra Milligan who asked if the final report would be available to the public. Moiola said the final report would not be available to the public because of federal and state laws that prohibit that in order to protect site locations. "However, the presentation from this evening will be made available. Adam is creating a 10-page pamphlet to distribute to the public. We can share the archaeological report with the town of Silver City, the BLM and the county. For the public we are creating an outreach pamphlet."

Okun said it might be possible to create a sort of middle-ground redacted report for those interested.

Moiola said along with the safeguarding project, the AML Program can, with its funding provide interpretive signage. "We've been working closely with Bat Conservation International. They have done some incredible LIDAR studies of some of the underground mine workings, and so it's possible, we could do a public display that would allow the public to see some of those underground workings based on the LIDAR imagery."

Joseph Gendron asked why part of the project area is outside the boundaries of the city-owned portion.

Moiola noted that a large subsidence near the High Desert Humane Society Animal Shelter has been added to the Boston Hill project.

Gendron asked if there had been any thought to showing how the mining might have worked at the time.

Cartron said they had certainly considered that because a lot of them are dramatic and would be interesting to the public. "There are opportunities for signs or trails that go through some of these areas in a way that is safer than the way some of the trails go through the open space. We do want to protect the private properties that are in there and find the right balance."

Moiola said if the public is interested and the town of Silver City is interested, "we can spend some funds on different types of signs or other measures. We'll talk about them with city officials and members of the public prior to the construction. We put up some interpretive signs in the Cerrillos Hill State Project we did, as seen in some of the slides in this presentation. We designed a lot so the public could look into abandoned mine shafts and mining features on the landscape. In the Sugarite State Park project near Raton, we put some oral history recordings so people can push a button and hear the stories from the past. We've done a lot of different things, so we're always open to what we can fund for interpretive measures."

Gendron asked a question verbally. "Going back to the boundary map, the BLM is not shown as being in the project area. I'm familiar with the area and there are some underground features there. If someone could get back to me with why it is not in the project area."

Moiola said he would get back to Gendron. "I think Adam covered all that area and if there are abandoned mine features, they will be covered in this project. I know some features in that parcel have been safeguarded with the steel mesh net.

"We are still in the process of consultations and until they are completed, we won't be giving out information to the public," he said. "We have the draft version of the pamphlet that we are working on. I expect in a couple of months we will have that. We can show a general version of the projects, but we will not provide a detailed map of the featured locations.

"The construction can take place throughout the open space," Moiola said. "It is a large project and will likely be phased. A priority is to work on the north end of the mining district to address the safety hazards at the Legal Tender and Globe mines. Those are protected with chain link fencing, which has been breached multiple times. It is the most hazardous part of Boston Hill and if we do it in phases, we will most likely be working on the northern end first."

Tompson said in answer to a question about timing. "This will not happen quickly. During the NEPA process, we're trying to figure out what safeguarding closures are preferred by the public. Once we get the feedback, we will start on the design and engineering process. Once we have a design, we will put it out for the lowest bid through the state procurement system. Once we have that, we will have a plan to show everyone and be able to hit the ground running. But that's not going to happen for some time due to the process leading up to that. One other thing about the closure examples. People always want to break into the structures, whatever gate or thing we put up as a roadblock to going underground and exploring the workings. You'd be surprised at the measures the public takes to breach some of our structures. We try to make them as strong as possible while giving some evidence of the working behind them."

Moiola said, as far as timing, it's a guess, but it would mostly likely be the summer or fall of 2022 before there's construction going on in the district.

Geoffrey Plant of the Silver City Daily Press asked when the Cerrillos project was done and who he might talk to about that project.

Moiola said it was completed in 2001-02. "We closed several with the high-tensile steel mesh, so that people could see inside and some backfilling. It's county-owned, but it's a state park."

Teske added that Cerrillos Hills was several phases. "I think there were some projects done before 2000."

Moiola said there were more than 1000 features and "we safeguarded about 500 between 1990 and now. A lot is based on ownership. We have safeguarded the public and BLM properties and some private owners with patented mining claims want safeguarding on their property, too."

Bob Schiowitz who is on the Silver City Trails and Open Space Committee, asked about the narrow-gauge railroad line that runs through the area and what will be the proposed construction access for the Legal Tender and Globe areas. "The town has spent a lot of money on the trails. We would like to know what might be happening with that."

Okun said his study has documented the railroad, which was constructed in 1906 and ran to Pinos Altos. "Some parts are missing, but some of the earthen grade is still visible throughout the district, and some have become trails or roads. We also documented a small spur line. And we documented several features along the grade, some historic country culverts and other landscape-scale features that we associated with the railroad."

Schiowitz asked if they had spoken to Wayne Erickson, who wrote a book about the railroad. "He and I GPSed the entire route over a decade ago."

Okun said he had seen the document.

Schiowitz said Erickson has some historic photos.

Okun said they had found some historic photos of the railroad. "I think we found them at the Palace of the Governor's archives in Santa Fe. It was a fairly short-lived railroad. I think it was abandoned in 1909 or 1911 and the tracks were pulled up pretty quick, but it's definitely an interesting feature."

Schiowitz asked if access would be through the south gate or if the landowner had provided access to the Legal Tender and Globe mines.

Moiola said they had access from the landowner but would also be using the access from the south. "One of the good things about Boston Hill is there are existing roads throughout the district, so it makes access to the mining features pretty easy without disturbing the landscape. If we were to go off-road, say to backfill a mine shaft, it would be a once in and out and it would be flagged. We are planning to use roads and trails wherever possible for construction access."

To Schiowitz's question about heavy machinery, Moiola said depending what feature, "we try to use the smallest equipment possible. Once we have a design and some engineering work, we will certainly consult with the town and others on timing and on access and equipment."

Cartron thanked everyone who attended. "We look forward to working with the public on this project."

Tompson said: "We really want to hear from the public. The sooner the better with the feedback, now rather than when the design is underway or completed. It would really be helpful to know the concerns like the access we just heard about. We look forward to hopefully doing a successful project and working with the trail users, the town and everyone else involved."

The program is seeking public comments by March 25, 2021, or as soon as possible. Comments should be sent to jcartron@geo-logic.com or mailed to:

DBS&A, c/o Jean-Luc Cartron

6020 Academy NE, Suite 100

Albuquerque, NM 87109

The presentation slides can be viewed at http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us/MMD/documents/BostonHillpublicmeetingpresentation_02242021_final.pdf