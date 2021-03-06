SCPD chief pleased with side-by-side compliance

By Roger Lanse

In June of 2018, the Silver City Town Council approved a notice of intent ordinance legalizing the operation of ROVs, also called UTVs and side-by-sides, on town streets providing certain conditions were met. Those conditions specified safety equipment, driver age, hours of operation, proper registration, insurance, and street restrictions.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. sponsored the measure and indicated the side-by-side users would police themselves, so they would be in compliance. He asked council to approve the measure saying, "Why can we not try it? Let's give it a shot." Although some councilors expressed concerns, the measure was approved 3-1.

Silver City Police Department Chief Freddy Portillo told the Beat on Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021, in the more than two years the ordinance has been in effect, there have been only a few "real minor issues," primarily centered around unfamiliarity with the state and federal highways within the town limits on which the vehicles may not be operated. Highway 180 in town is named Silver Heights Blvd, Highway 90 -- Hudson Street, and Highway 15 -- Pinos Altos Road, Portillo said, confusing side-by-side drivers who have just moved here or are visiting. "They bring their side-by-sides and they know it's legal in Silver City to operate their side-by-sides, but the educational part of it – we have to re-educate them.

"Since the ordinance came into effect, we haven't had any serious issues with the UTVs, and I'm very appreciative that people within the town that have UTVs are in compliance.

"Here locally they're doing an amazing job. I have no issues. Haven't had any complaints. Everybody's in compliance to my knowledge. It's just out-of-staters that come in. We try to educate them – point them in the right direction."

When asked if the department has issued any citations involving side-by-sides, Portillo stated he would have to look at the data, "But I don't believe so, because our system, if you issue a citation, let's say for no registration, it might come up and show as no registration, not technically tying into a UTV. But I can tell you, getting with my patrol secretary, there's really no citations that we're having to issue for UTVs.

"I talked to one individual," Portillo stated, "And they've actually helped police themselves, and that's good for me to know."

The ROV ordinance is available on the town's website and some information is also on the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division and New Mexico Game and Fish Department websites, Portillo said.

Portillo, when asked if he saw the need for any changes to the ordinance, stated, "I think it's running smooth. We're not having any issues. Don't fix it if it's not broken."