Blue heeler bites woman
By Roger Lanse
On Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021, at about 1:02 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was informed of a dog bite that occurred the day before. According to a SCPD incident report narrative, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 2, a blue heeler dog bit a 67-year-old woman on the ankle as she was walking west on W. Kelly Street causing her to bleed.
The victim was taken to a medical facility where, according to the victim's husband, the narrative said, she received medical treatment.
Later that day, at 3:10 p.m., the officer did a follow-up with the town's animal control officer, and the blue heeler dog was removed from a W. Kelly Street address and taken to the Humane Society for observation.