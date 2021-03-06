New Mexico COVID-19 update: 288 new cases, totaling 186,742

Ten additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 288 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

54 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday reported ten additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,796.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Mar. 6 are:

88260 - 26

88240 - 18

88310 - 18

87123 - 10

88220 - 10

87031 - 9

87120 - 9

87053 - 8

87105 - 8

87114 - 8

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Lea County, two in San Juan County) - these have now been corrected. One death reported on Mar. 4 of a male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized was found to have been previously reported on Nov. 28 and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 186,742 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 53,036

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,662

Cibola County: 2,767

Colfax County: 708

Curry County: 4,944

De Baca County: 132

Doña Ana County: 23,004

Eddy County: 6,523

Grant County: 1,516

Guadalupe County: 364

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 350

Lea County: 8,110

Lincoln County: 1,554

Los Alamos County: 486

Luna County: 3,117

McKinley County: 12,067

Mora County: 162

Otero County: 3,391

Quay County: 421

Rio Arriba County: 3,422

Roosevelt County: 1,842

Sandoval County: 10,961

San Juan County: 13,573

San Miguel County: 1,245

Santa Fe County: 9,649

Sierra County: 704

Socorro County: 1,226

Taos County: 1,556

Torrance County: 656

Union County: 237

Valencia County: 6,217

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 727

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 155,000 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Brookdale Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.