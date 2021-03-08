In-State Meat Inspection Bill Gains House Approval

By Etta Pettijohn

A measure to create in-state meat inspection was unanimously adopted by the New Mexico House of Representatives March 3.

Currently, New Mexico meat producers send 99 percent of their products outside the state to be processed.

House Bill 33, sponsored by Representatives Rebecca Dow (R-TorC), Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena), Moe Maestas (D-Albuquerque), and Andres Romero (D-Albuquerque) is part of a farm-to-table package of bills, including HB 121, sponsored by Rep. Jack Chatfield (R-Mosquero), that would localize meat inspections and consumption.

HB 121, the meat packaging bill, is awaiting action.

During the height of the Covid pandemic the Roadrunner Food Bank (RRFB), the largest food distribution center in the state (serves 16 counties, including Grant and Sierra counties) delivered tractor trailer loads of food to food pantries, soup kitchens, group homes, shelters, senior centers, schools, and some healthcare sites.

RRFB experienced delays in getting some products to distribute, after the country's largest meatpacking plants -- responsible for 10 percent of the nation's beef processing and 25 percent of pork processing -- shut down or cut back operations at facilities where workers became infected with the virus, causing supply problems.

While RRFB saw a 400 percent increase of usage, it had problems securing protein. After hearing of the difficulty RRFB experienced Dow said, "My efforts have been to get New Mexico meat to the state's consumers. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit local ranchers were unable to get their livestock to market, resulting in lower prices for ranchers and higher prices for grocery shoppers."

"I heard a RRFB representative mention a shortage in the supply chain and rising prices of the food they buy with donations, like a tuna company asking for $3 for a can.

"I'm a rural representative who knew my ranchers were being squeezed by out by the large packers," said Dow. "I recognized the opportunity to meet two needs.

"Our farms and ranches across New Mexico produce great products. HB 33 is a step towards growing our local economy and delivering homegrown meats to New Mexico consumers," said Dow. "New Mexicans want to buy local food, including meat. In state meat inspections will allow ranchers to sell properly inspected meat, locally. Our farms and ranches will now have a larger localized economy."

Dow and Chatfield recently published a video on this effort for farm-to-table that can be viewed here.

The state stopped conducting meat inspections in 2007, following negative reports from spot checks by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

HEROIC EFFORTS FROM AG COMMUNITY

Several feedlot owners and ranchers have filed lawsuits alleging dominant meatpackers JBS, Tyson, Cargill, and National Beef conspired to depress cattle prices when they strategically cut back on open market cattle bids, closed plants, and imported foreign cattle, despite having "Made in America" labeling.

Calling these moves "catastrophic," for ranchers, they contend collusion among the meat packers "depressed [fed cattle prices] by an average of 7.9 percent since 2015, causing the price of cattle to drop more than 30 percent in 18 months."

This is also alleged in other class-action suits against pork and poultry corporations.

These four large packers slaughter more than 80 percent of all beef and pork in the country.

"The big four packers have cattle growers over the barrel. They can buy when they want and pay what they want," said Dow. "More than 90 percent of the fine beef produced in New Mexico is consumed outside the state. The need for in-state processing isn't new, but the Covid19 virus has created a unique opportunity to get local beef to state residents. The only barrier is our limited capacity to process in state."