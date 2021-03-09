Woman arrested for aggravated battery

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, at about 1:14 a.m., a Silver City Police Department officer heard a female yelling for help to the east of the intersection of Highway 180 and 8th Street, and observed a female running west on 8th Street toward the officer's patrol unit. According to a SCPD incident report narrative, at that time the officer heard a gunshot from behind the runner and heard the round pass over his patrol unit. The officer, the narrative stated, then repositioned his patrol unit and commanded the female runner to run toward him.

When the 37-year-old female victim reached the officer, according to the narrative, she was very emotional and was "shaking and crying," The victim said: "the old lady" was the one shooting at her and that "she burned me." The officer placed the victim in his unit and while proceeding south on Hudson Street, she was able to point the officer to the house she was running from, located at the intersection of 8th and Bennett streets.

The victim told the officer, the narrative said, that she and Keith Romo came to the residence and when she walked into the living room after using the restroom, "the old lady" identified as 49-year-old Victoria Barda-Rodriguez, of the address, locked the front door and stood in front of it with a pink rifle and told the victim she was not leaving. Barda-Rodriguez then picked up a baseball bat, the victim said, accusing her of stealing money and a cat and threatened to strike the victim with it, unless she touched the stove. After the victim touched the stove, burning her hand, she was able to get out of the residence, the narrative said, and run west on 8th Street toward Hudson Street, hearing a gunshot as she was running. The officer did observe a burn on the victim's right hand.

Meanwhile, other officers arrived at the residence at 714 N. Bennett Street and ordered the occupants out. Barda-Rodriguez came out of the residence along with two males, Victor Rodriguez, 26, of the address, and Romo, 38, of Cliff. All three were placed in investigative detention and transported to SCPD by the officers, while the victim was also transported to SCPD by the first officer on scene.

Barda-Rodriguez told investigating officers at SCPD that she did have a rifle and a baseball bat at her residence but did not use either to threaten the victim. She said, according to the narrative, that she did fire one .22 caliber round "into the sky as a warning shot" as the victim was walking away.

The victim told interviewers at SCPD that Barda-Rodriguez was swinging the baseball bat toward her demanding the victim touch the stove. The victim stated she touched the stove five times. The injury to the victim's hand was photographed by the officers.

Barda-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and negligent use of a deadly weapon, and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Barda-Rodriguez was released at 3:18 p.m. that day on conditions and a $15,000 unsecured bond.