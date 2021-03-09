Woman arrested for aggravated battery

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, at about 1:14 a.m., a Silver City Police Department officer heard a female yelling for help to the east of the intersection of Highway 180 and 8th Street, and observed a female running west on 8th Street toward the officer's patrol unit. According to a SCPD incident report narrative, at that time the officer heard a gunshot from behind the runner and heard the round pass over his patrol unit. The officer, the narrative stated, then repositioned his patrol unit and commanded the female runner to run toward him.

When the 37-year-old female victim reached the officer, according to the narrative, she was very emotional and was "shaking and crying," The victim said: "the old lady" was the one shooting at her and that "she burned me." The officer placed the victim in his unit and while proceeding south on Hudson Street, she was able to point the officer to the house she was running from, located at the intersection of 8th and Bennett streets.

The victim told the officer, the narrative said, that she and Keith Romo came to the residence and when she walked into the living room after using the restroom, "the old lady" identified as 49-year-old Victoria Barda-Rodriguez, of the address, locked the front door and stood in front of it with a pink rifle and told the victim she was not leaving. Barda-Rodriguez then picked up a baseball bat, the victim said, accusing her of stealing money and a cat and threatened to strike the victim with it, unless she touched the stove. After the victim touched the stove, burning her hand, she was able to get out of the residence, the narrative said, and run west on 8th Street toward Hudson Street, hearing a gunshot as she was running. The officer did observe a burn on the victim's right hand.

Meanwhile, other officers arrived at the residence at 714 N. Bennett Street and ordered the occupants out. Barda-Rodriguez came out of the residence along with two males, Victor Rodriguez, 26, of the address, and Romo, 38, of Cliff. All three were placed in investigative detention and transported to SCPD by the officers, while the victim was also transported to SCPD by the first officer on scene.

Barda-Rodriguez told investigating officers at SCPD that she did have a rifle and a baseball bat at her residence but did not use either to threaten the victim. She said, according to the narrative, that she did fire one .22 caliber round "into the sky as a warning shot" as the victim was walking away.

The victim told interviewers at SCPD that Barda-Rodriguez was swinging the baseball bat toward her demanding the victim touch the stove. The victim stated she touched the stove five times. The injury to the victim's hand was photographed by the officers.

Barda-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and negligent use of a deadly weapon, and transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Barda-Rodriguez was released at 3:18 p.m. that day on conditions and a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat
{{#data.error}}
{{#data.error.root_cause}}

[{{{type}}}] {{{reason}}}

{{/data.error.root_cause}}
{{/data.error}} {{^data.error}} {{#texts.summary}}

{{texts.summary}} {{#options.result.rssIcon}} RSS {{/options.result.rssIcon}}

{{/texts.summary}} {{#data.hits.hits}}
{{#_source.featured}} FEATURED {{/_source.featured}} {{#_source.showImage}} {{#_source.image}}
{{{_source.image}}}
{{/_source.image}} {{/_source.showImage}}

{{{_source.title}}} {{#_source.showPrice}} {{{_source.displayPrice}}} {{/_source.showPrice}}

{{#_source.showLink}}

{{{_source.displayUrl}}}

{{/_source.showLink}} {{#_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.displayDate}}}

{{/_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.description}}}

{{#_source.additionalInfo}}

{{#_source.additionalFields}} {{#title}} {{{label}}}{{{title}}} {{/title}} {{/_source.additionalFields}}

{{/_source.additionalInfo}}
{{/data.hits.hits}}
{{/data.error}}

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top