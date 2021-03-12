New Mexico COVID-19 update: 268 new cases, totaling 187,984 - 031221
Six additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 268 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
95 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Chaves County
8 new cases in Cibola County
2 new cases in Colfax County
1 new case in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
38 new cases in Doña Ana County
4 new cases in Eddy County
10 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Lea County
7 new cases in Lincoln County
1 new case in Los Alamos County
1 new case in Luna County
1 new case in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
23 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Rio Arriba County
17 new cases in Sandoval County
7 new cases in San Juan County
10 new cases in San Miguel County
11 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Socorro County
11 new cases in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
7 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Eddy County.
A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,849.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Mar. 12 are:
88310 - 22
87121 - 19
87105 - 15
87120 - 12
87124 - 12
87701 - 10
88005 - 7
87026 - 6
87113 - 6
87114 - 6
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Luna County, one in Otero County); - and one in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. One death reported on Mar. 3 of a male in his 60s from Chaves County who was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell, was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was found to have been previously reported on Nov. 10, has been corrected. One death reported on Jan. 15 of a male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions was found to have been previously reported on Oct. 3 and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 187,984 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 53,490
Catron County: 83
Chaves County: 8,677
Cibola County: 2,784
Colfax County: 712
Curry County: 4,968
De Baca County: 133
Doña Ana County: 23,205
Eddy County: 6,554
Grant County: 1,553
Guadalupe County: 365
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 350
Lea County: 8,109
Lincoln County: 1,571
Los Alamos County: 488
Luna County: 3,134
McKinley County: 12,091
Mora County: 166
Otero County: 3,470
Quay County: 425
Rio Arriba County: 3,440
Roosevelt County: 1,845
Sandoval County: 11,027
San Juan County: 13,611
San Miguel County: 1,267
Santa Fe County: 9,709
Sierra County: 704
Socorro County: 1,231
Taos County: 1,580
Torrance County: 660
Union County: 244
Valencia County: 6,250
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
Otero County Processing Center: 197
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 291
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 751
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 124 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 163,180 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Edgewood
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.