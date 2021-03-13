Catwalk Fire - Glenwood Ranger District

Location: Catwalk Recreation Area, north of the Whitewater Picnic Area, Glenwood Ranger District, Catron County, NM.

Start Date: March 13, 2021 Size ~ 3 acres Cause: Under investigation

Vegetation: riparian

Resources: Glenwood Ranger District hand crew, and one FS Engine

Summary: The Catwalk Fire is burning on National Forest System lands on the Glenwood Ranger District, Gila National Forest. The strategy for this fire Is full suppression. There is low potential for spread. Objectives include protecting safety and minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighter and public safety, the recreation area, and the riparian area.

The forest is working on a temporary closure order from the first bridge and information on this closure and the map will be released later today or tomorrow.

Fire information can be found in nmfireinfo.com. For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila