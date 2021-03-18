Search at golf course suspended

A track hoe from Hamilton Construction being used in the search for an individual in a pond at the Silver City Golf Course.

Photo and article by Roger Lanse

The search at the Silver City Golf Course for an unidentified individual begun Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021, by the Silver City Police Department and based on a tip received a day or two earlier, has turned up nothing of interest, according to SCPD Chief Freddy Portillo. As of 4 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 17, the search has been suspended. However, Portillo told the Beat on Thursday morning, Mar. 18, the golf course remains closed.

Portillo stated that cadaver dogs, mechanized equipment, and searchers from SCPD and the New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue team were used in the hunt.