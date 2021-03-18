GCCHC COVID-19 task force sets up hotline and email address

The Grant County Community Health Council Emerging Infectious Diseases COVID-19 Task Force has set up a local hotline and email address that, for the time being, is based out of the Silver City Fire Department.



People can call 575-597-7029 or email grantcountynmcares@gmail.com

The primary intention of the number and email is to help people register for the vaccine, identify people in the community who are home bound or have difficulty getting out to a vaccination site, etc. However, according to Jeff Fell, a member of the task force, "we can advertise these points of contacts as a place where anyone with any need related to Covid can reach out to and have a local person answer or return their phone call or email. We can direct requests to appropriate working groups of the Taskforce if needed, or to other organizations in the community who we might identify as the most appropriate route."

Beginning on Monday, March 22, the Silver City Fire Department will have an employee assigned to this line 8-5 Monday through Friday. Fell said he will be assisting in the training of this individual and will be helping with linking up with appropriate networks.

"There may be a time in the future when we will request for help from volunteers to assist with this endeavor, but at this moment we have an employee whose current schedule needs fit perfectly into this role," he said.