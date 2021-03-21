New Mexico COVID-19 update: 176 new cases, totaling 189,731 - 032121
Zero reported COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 176 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
56 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
2 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
16 new cases in Curry County
20 new cases in Doña Ana County
7 new cases in Eddy County
1 new case in Grant County
1 new case in Harding County
14 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Luna County
2 new cases in McKinley County
11 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Roosevelt County
16 new cases in Sandoval County
4 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
7 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
3 new cases in Taos County
1 new case in Torrance County
7 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported zero deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,889.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Mar. 21 are:
88310 - 11
87114 - 9
88101 - 9
87109 - 7
87124 - 7
88103 - 7
88220 - 6
88260 - 6
87121 - 5
88001 - 5
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in San Juan County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 189,731 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 54,052
Catron County: 83
Chaves County: 8,706
Cibola County: 2,806
Colfax County: 718
Curry County: 5,009
De Baca County: 133
Doña Ana County: 23,532
Eddy County: 6,615
Grant County: 1,590
Guadalupe County: 366
Harding County: 9
Hidalgo County: 351
Lea County: 8,150
Lincoln County: 1,576
Los Alamos County: 494
Luna County: 3,183
McKinley County: 12,109
Mora County: 168
Otero County: 3,558
Quay County: 425
Rio Arriba County: 3,447
Roosevelt County: 1,857
Sandoval County: 11,182
San Juan County: 13,641
San Miguel County: 1,310
Santa Fe County: 9,779
Sierra County: 708
Socorro County: 1,233
Taos County: 1,599
Torrance County: 670
Union County: 244
Valencia County: 6,329
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
Otero County Processing Center: 197
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 758
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 122 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 172,441 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Farmington
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.