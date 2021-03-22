Drs. Collins, Pajarón, and Scrase offer reminders to New Mexicans 031721

The COVID-19 update on March 17, 2021 was presented by Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón, and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

CollinsScrasePajaron031721 CollinsScrasePajaron031721 A reminder to mask up. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/CollinsScrasePajaron/DRS-001.jpg

CollinsScrasePajaron031721 A representation of factors considered in the Social Vulnerability Index. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/CollinsScrasePajaron/DRS-002.jpg

CollinsScrasePajaron031721 What has changed for vaccinated folks. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/CollinsScrasePajaron/DRS-003.jpg

CollinsScrasePajaron031721 What hasn't changed for vaccinated folks. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/CollinsScrasePajaron/DRS-004.jpg

CollinsScrasePajaron031721 The impact of the vaccine in addition to other COVID-safe practices. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/CollinsScrasePajaron/DRS-005.jpg

CollinsScrasePajaron031721 A reminder to stay vigilant. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/CollinsScrasePajaron/DRS-006.jpg

"New Mexico is the fastest state in the country for vaccination by population," Dr. Collins said. " Next week New Mexico receives over 98,000 doses, including 2,400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine.

"New Mexico has three vaccines and all are effective at preventing hospitalizations and death," Dr. Collins said. "All are authorized by the FDA as safe and effective. All are effective against COVID-19."

"Get vaccinated," Dr. Collins suggested. "And also continue with COVID-safe practices." She recommends registration at vaccinenm.org in order to be notified when vaccines are available in your area.

Dr. Collins also shared that there are two dashboards available for viewing statistics about the vaccine. The main dashboard includes details about the overall administration of the vaccine and the new dashboard shows phase-based information.

Dr. Parajón spoke about the vaccination equity plan. "Equitable distribution is at the heart of vaccine distribution because it reduces morbidity and mortality, and reduces spread."

Dr. Parajón said beyond reviewing the Social Vulnerability Index of New Mexico the team also uses phase guidance. "At the Department of Health we're working hard to make sure the people that need it the most are receiving the vaccine." There is a team that travels to remote locations to administer the vaccine and as supply increases more mobile clinics can happen.

Dr. Scrase took time to review what does and does not change for those fully vaccinated. Being fully vaccinated refers to individuals who have received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine AND has waited two weeks.

Another topic of discussion has been variants. "New Mexico is #7 in genomic surveillance," Dr. Scrase said. The State has been testing for variants for the past year and collects data to learn of any resistance to treatment or vaccines.

Data is also being reviewed concerning the long term effects of COVID-19. "30% of people reported persistent symptoms for as long as nine months after their illness," Dr. Scrase said. "The most common are fatigue and loss of smell and taste."

"We know this is real and the persistence of symptoms is real," he said. "We don't know why yet. We know what all the questions are, but we don't have the scientific answers yet."

The state's gating criteria continues to improve. The 7-day rolling average continues to be in the red at 190 cases when the goal is 168. "We are currently vaccinating 73 people per one new case reported," Dr. Scrase added.

"Every death is regretted and mourned," he added. "One death is too many to have in a day." Deaths have dropped to a single digit number per day.