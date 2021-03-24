New Mexico COVID-19 update: 218 new cases, totaling 190,275 - 032421
Six additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 218 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
52 new cases in Bernalillo County
3 new cases in Chaves County
7 new cases in Curry County
59 new cases in Doña Ana County
6 new cases in Eddy County
4 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
4 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Lincoln County
8 new cases in Luna County
3 new cases in McKinley County
7 new cases in Otero County
3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
5 new cases in Roosevelt County
22 new cases in Sandoval County
6 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
9 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
3 new cases in Socorro County
2 new cases in Taos County
9 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Sandoval County.
A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,909.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Mar. 24 are:
87124 - 14
87114 - 9
88001 - 7
88021 - 7
88030 - 7
88101 - 7
87031 - 6
87121 - 6
87123 - 6
87144 - 6
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, one in Santa Fe County, one in Sierra County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 190,275 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 54,237
Catron County: 83
Chaves County: 8,708
Cibola County: 2,807
Colfax County: 718
Curry County: 5,018
De Baca County: 133
Doña Ana County: 23,635
Eddy County: 6,636
Grant County: 1,594
Guadalupe County: 369
Harding County: 9
Hidalgo County: 352
Lea County: 8,176
Lincoln County: 1,578
Los Alamos County: 495
Luna County: 3,209
McKinley County: 12,117
Mora County: 168
Otero County: 3,574
Quay County: 426
Rio Arriba County: 3,452
Roosevelt County: 1,863
Sandoval County: 11,233
San Juan County: 13,661
San Miguel County: 1,312
Santa Fe County: 9,795
Sierra County: 713
Socorro County: 1,237
Taos County: 1,603
Torrance County: 672
Union County: 244
Valencia County: 6,349
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
Otero County Processing Center: 197
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 758
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
Today's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.
As of today, there are 172,954 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Farmington
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.