New Mexico COVID-19 update: 235 new cases, totaling 190,491 - 032521

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 235 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

94 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,916.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Mar. 25 are:

87114 - 15

87121 - 15

87120 - 12

87124 - 11

87144 - 11

87002 - 8

88081 - 8

87105 - 7

87107 - 6

87112 - 6

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included eighteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (nine in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, six in Otero County, one in Sierra County); and one in Lea County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 190,491 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 54,322

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,713

Cibola County: 2,807

Colfax County: 718

Curry County: 5,025

De Baca County: 133

Doña Ana County: 23,660

Eddy County: 6,644

Grant County: 1,595

Guadalupe County: 371

Harding County: 9

Hidalgo County: 352

Lea County: 8,176

Lincoln County: 1,581

Los Alamos County: 495

Luna County: 3,215

McKinley County: 12,124

Mora County: 168

Otero County: 3,574

Quay County: 426

Rio Arriba County: 3,457

Roosevelt County: 1,863

Sandoval County: 11,259

San Juan County: 13,668

San Miguel County: 1,312

Santa Fe County: 9,805

Sierra County: 712

Socorro County: 1,239

Taos County: 1,605

Torrance County: 673

Union County: 244

Valencia County: 6,363

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 759

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 112 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 173,020 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.