New Mexico COVID-19 update: 238 new cases, totaling 190,716 - 032621

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 238 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

73 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

6 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,923.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Mar. 26 are:

87114 - 17

87507 - 11

87121 - 9

88310 - 9

87105 - 8

87112 - 7

88001 - 7

87004 - 6

87107 - 6

87109 - 6

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (six in Bernalillo County, two in Lea County) and five cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Doña Ana County, three in Sierra County, one in Taos County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 190,716 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 54,389

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,720

Cibola County: 2,809

Colfax County: 719

Curry County: 5,029

De Baca County: 133

Doña Ana County: 23,695

Eddy County: 6,648

Grant County: 1,603

Guadalupe County: 372

Harding County: 9

Hidalgo County: 352

Lea County: 8,175

Lincoln County: 1,585

Los Alamos County: 496

Luna County: 3,221

McKinley County: 12,130

Mora County: 168

Otero County: 3,589

Quay County: 427

Rio Arriba County: 3,461

Roosevelt County: 1,863

Sandoval County: 11,272

San Juan County: 13,690

San Miguel County: 1,313

Santa Fe County: 9,825

Sierra County: 710

Socorro County: 1,240

Taos County: 1,604

Torrance County: 673

Union County: 244

Valencia County: 6,369

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 759

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 124 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 173,068 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Vecinos Sanos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.