New Mexico COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, totaling 191,048 - 032821
Zero additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 167 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
50 new cases in Bernalillo County
5 new cases in Chaves County
2 new cases in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
3 new cases in Curry County
19 new cases in Doña Ana County
9 new cases in Eddy County
5 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Guadalupe County
5 new cases in Lea County
2 new cases in Luna County
2 new cases in McKinley County
12 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Rio Arriba County
11 new cases in Sandoval County
9 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
10 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Socorro County
2 new cases in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
9 new cases in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported zero additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,925.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Mar. 28 are:
87121 - 8
88310 - 8
87120 - 7
88220 - 6
87107 - 5
87114 - 5
87532 - 5
88240 - 5
87031 - 4
87105 - 4
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Cibola County, one in Eddy County) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Grant County, one in San Miguel County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 191,048 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 54,495
Catron County: 83
Chaves County: 8,728
Cibola County: 2,811
Colfax County: 721
Curry County: 5,033
De Baca County: 133
Doña Ana County: 23,735
Eddy County: 6,656
Grant County: 1,613
Guadalupe County: 376
Harding County: 9
Hidalgo County: 352
Lea County: 8,187
Lincoln County: 1,586
Los Alamos County: 496
Luna County: 3,226
McKinley County: 12,138
Mora County: 168
Otero County: 3,606
Quay County: 427
Rio Arriba County: 3,469
Roosevelt County: 1,863
Sandoval County: 11,295
San Juan County: 13,720
San Miguel County: 1,313
Santa Fe County: 9,834
Sierra County: 710
Socorro County: 1,242
Taos County: 1,608
Torrance County: 675
Union County: 244
Valencia County: 6,392
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 446
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
Otero County Processing Center: 198
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 759
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 217
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 230
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 109 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 173,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Farmington
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe
Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.