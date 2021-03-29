One man's dog bites another – both arrested

By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to a residence at 2414 Village Drive on Thursday, Mar. 25, at approximately 10:48 p.m., in reference to an unwanted subject complaint. The officer had been advised that a male, later identified as Anthony Alviso, 34, of Silver City, was refusing to leave the residence. The officer had also been advised that Alviso's dog had bitten the homeowner, Gregorio Galindo, 37, of the address.

Speaking to the two men, according to an SCPD report narrative, the officer determined that Galindo, when attempting to physically remove Alviso from the residence, sustained a 'large laceration' near his left elbow from Alviso's dog, a white pitbull. Galindo stated Alviso had been staying at the residence 'off and on' during the past week.

Galindo, the narrative said, initially refused to have EMS transport him to Gila Regional Medical Center. After showing the officer a brown and silver Heritage .22 revolver he had placed on the washing machine inside the residence for protection against Alviso's dog and because he believed Alviso had a knife, and being questioned by the officer about the firearm, Galinido became 'very frustrated' and wanted to leave the scene and go to GRMC.

Galindo continued to demand he be taken to GRMC, the narrative stated. Galindo was reassured by the officer he would give him a ride to the hospital as soon as it was determined no other crimes had been committed. Galindo began walking away from the officer, not complying with the officer's three commands to stop. Whereupon, Galindo was physically restrained, while resisting, and placed under arrest.

According to the narrative, Alviso was placed under arrest for failing to comply with officers' commands to put his dog in the back of a patrol unit.

Galindo was treated by GRMC staff and received multiple stitches for the laceration on his arm, the narrative stated. Both men were charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. Galindo was released on a citation to appear. According to Grant County Detention Center staff, Alviso was released on Friday, Mar. 26, on a $1,000 unsecured bond. Case information concerning Alviso's dog will be given to the animal control officer, the officer stated.