Grant County Buildings Reopen to the Public with Covid-Safe Practices

SILVER CITY, NM – Beginning Monday, April 5, 2021 all Grant County Buildings will be open to the public. Offices will be maintaining their regular business hours.

In accordance with the Covid safety practices released by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, all Grant County buildings are equipped with signs reminding patrons to wear a mask, wash their hands, use sanitizer and to maintain at least a six-foot distance between other members of the public.

The County has implemented additional safety measures including touch-free paper towel dispensers in restrooms, kiosks in the entry ways that include hand sanitizer and a large map of the building. The HVAC units throughout the buildings have been equipped to ionize the air, insuring proper ventilation throughout the day.

Members of the public will access the Administrative building using the East and West automatic sliding doors, providing a touch-free entry and exit. Wearing a mask is required upon entering the building. Disposable masks are available and will be provided if needed.

To ensure the safety of staff and visitors, the offices have installed plexi-glass barriers above their counters, and visitors may be asked to wait in a lobby area until it is their turn to ensure proper distancing within each office.

Grant County still encourages members of the public to schedule an appointment in advance, although it is not required at this time.

The Grant County Airport Terminal will also be open to the public. Advanced Air will be following the FAA mandate requiring facemasks both while in the terminal and on the aircraft.

County employees are continuing to work diligently to provide services safely to the public.

To learn more, visit https://grantcountynm.gov/ 

